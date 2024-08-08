As you shop for your new home – your dorm room – you may be prioritising living and sleeping essentials, as well as tech gadgets. But don’t forget about the kitchen, no matter how small it may be. It’s going to be the source of your nourishment, and what eventually helps make your stay self-sufficient and comfortable.

While every university’s appliance policy is different, most campuses allow you to bring small appliances, like a mini fridge, coffee machine, microwave and more. Check out what your university lists as approved appliances, and see our list below for our best recommendations. We’ve also included vital home appliances, like garment steamers and fans, that will help make life easier as you settle into your new routine.

Our curated list is based on feedback from university students and recent graduates in the UAE. Rely on their experience, and level up your dorm-room culinary and housekeeping skills, with the appliances below. Don’t forget to shop with Amazon Prime, for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Fridge: Hisense Single-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Spacious door shelves

Adjustable thermostat

Cools quickly

Cons

No light

A small but spacious mini fridge can keep your produce, beverages and leftovers chilled and safe from the summer heat. A must-have, if you see yourself cooking or eating in your dorm room, Hisense’s 122-litre fridge is equipped with an adjustable thermostat and a separate chiller that lets you store food at a temperature that’s a few degrees above freezing. The door shelves are pretty big here – they can fit large water bottles, for instance. The reversible door lets you open the fridge based on your room’s layout, while a built-in fan and compressor system offer stable cooling and low noise level. Erum Abdullah, a 19-year-old marketing student at American University of Dubai, said: “This is the one appliance I think every university student should have. Over the weekend, when I visit my mum in Abu Dhabi, I store all the food she sends back with me in my fridge. It makes me feel less homesick when I eat it.”

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

2. Best Cooktop: Tefal Everyday Slim Induction Hob

Pros

Six automatic modes and manual control

Includes 180-minute timer

Suitable for wide range of pans

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Can be noisy, reviewers say

For a quick breakfast omelette, or late-night French toast, induction cooktops are safe, energy-efficient appliances. There’s no open flame involved, and they are lightweight and easy to store. Tefal’s induction hob is ideal for daily cooking. At just 45mm thick, it can be put away in a drawer when it’s not in use. There are six functions to choose from: slow cook, boil, stew, stir fry or fry. And if you’re searing meat and need an intense blast of heat, you can boost its power up to 2,100W for five minutes. Reviewers say the touch-sensitive control panel is easy to use, and a quick wipe-down allows you to easily clean it, too. If you need to step outside while in the middle of a cook, you can even press a pause button. Overall, it’s a useful appliance, but do note it can be noisy when operational.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Sandwich Maker: Black+Decker Sandwich Maker

Pros

Inexpensive for three grill plates

Makes waffles, toasties and paninis

Ready-to-cook indicator light

Easy to clean

Cons

No power button

An excellent option if you don’t fancy yourself using a stovetop, Black+Decker’s sandwich maker offers plenty of culinary options, from waffles to paninis and toasties. Omair Imran, a 20-year-old electrical engineering student at the American University of Sharjah, said this is his go-to appliance when he’s hungry: “I like that it comes with different grill plates. If I’m in the mood for waffles, I can make it in this, or if I want to make a grilled cheese sandwich, I can do that, too.” The sandwich maker comes with three interchangeable grill plates – two-slice sandwich, grill and waffle. It has a locking clamp that seals in any melted fillings, and indicator lights that let you know once it’s ready to operate. Reviewers like that it’s compact and can be stored vertically. However, this particular model is missing a power button and drip tray.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best Coffee Maker: Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Mini Me

Pros

Prepares coffee quickly

Over 20 varieties to choose from

Both hot and cold options

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Pods are an extra cost

For all the times you’ll have to burn the midnight oil, consider buying a single-serve coffee machine for your dorm room. Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto Mini Me is compact, and can make over 20 varieties of hot or cold beverages, from cappuccino to iced coffee to hot chocolate. It features a 15-bar pump pressure, and you can tailor the volume of your drink, based on the size of your glass or to-go tumbler. Since it works with coffee pods, it’s easy to use and clean, ensuring a mess-free coffee making process. However, the capsules have to be bought separately and are an added cost.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

5. Best Microwave Oven: Samsung Solo Microwave Oven

Pros

Compact, space-saving appliance

Easy to use and clean

Bright LED light

Choose from five power levels

Cons

No digital controls or indicators

Another essential that you won’t regret buying is a microwave oven. For Radha Nigam, a 17-year-old computer science student who’s going to start her freshman year at the University of Wollongong Dubai, this year, it’s the first appliance she bought for her dorm room. She joked: “My friends tell me I’m going to be eating a lot of late-night instant ramen, so that’s the main reason I’m getting a microwave oven! But seriously, how can I not buy one? I need it if I’m going to heat leftovers, warm up drinks or make popcorn.” Samsung’s Solo is a compact, 20-litre microwave oven with a full glass door that lends your room a classy look. Its dual dials offer simple twist and go operations – you can choose from five power settings and select cooking times for up to 35 minutes. Some reviewers, however, say they miss seeing a digital timer, which this appliance doesn’t have.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

6. Best Electric Kettle: Black+Decker Glass Kettle

Pros

Elegant design

Easy to use

Clear quantity markings

Double wall glass protection

Cons

Not very fast

For quick cups of tea or instant coffee, Black+Decker’s double-walled glass kettle is an ideal solution. Its 1.7-litre capacity means you don’t have to keep refilling it often, and its stainless-steel materials give it a durable finish. The borosilicate glass used in this kettle has a double wall wrap protection, which means it’s hardy enough to absorb impact if its rough-handled during the moving in process. A digital LED panel displays steam levels, and the entire appliance has an elegant appeal. Reviewers say, however, that its boil time is not as fast as they would like it to be, but it does the job, and looks good while doing it.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Garment Steamer: Philips 3000 Series Compact Handheld Steamer

Pros

Powerful, continuous steam

Hygienic

Ready to use in 30 seconds

Compact and portable

Cons

Small tank size

Corded appliance

Ditch space-consuming ironing boards and opt for a garment steamer, instead. Philips’ popular 3000 Series steamer is light, compact and foldable, and ready to use in just 30 seconds. An indicator lights up when it’s ready to use, and it then operates with up to 20g/min of continuous steam, thanks to its 1,000W power. Apart from smoothing out wrinkles from clothes, curtains and bed sheets, the steam has another useful function: it kills over 99 per cent of bacteria, and makes fabrics more hygienic. Reviewers say the detachable water tank is easy to refill, but its 100ml capacity is quite small, especially if you’re trying to iron a whole batch of clothes. Still, it’s an excellent tool to have on hand, in the dorm, and especially useful for delicate fabrics, like silk.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

8. Best Vacuum Cleaner: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum

Pros

Lightweight and powerful

Three-in-one functionality

Three suction modes

Bagless, easy to clean

Cons

Corded

Keep your dorm room neat and clean with Bissell’s Featherweight Stick Vacuum. This lightweight vacuum cleaner seamlessly transforms into three different machines: an upright vacuum, a handheld vacuum, and a stair vacuum. Although the last of these may not be relevant to you, you may enjoy the benefits a handvac can offer for quick dorm room clean-ups, and even as a way to tidy up your car. The Featherweight weighs less than 2kg and has three suction power functions that you can choose from. It works efficiently on both carpet and tiles, and includes a crevice tool for furniture and a floor nozzle for hard floors. Since it’s bagless, it’s easy to empty. Do note, however, that it’s a corded device, but useful hooks on the machine allow you to wrap up the cord easily, when it’s time to store the appliance.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

9. Best Fan: Vornado Pivot Personal Fan

Pros

Compact, sleek design

360-degree adjustability

Choose from three speeds

Quiet

Cons

Limited power

Whether for your desk or your night stand, Vornado’s Pivot air circulator keeps your dorm room cool. It’s a beautifully designed appliance, in copper and white, and compact, at just six inches tall, so it won’t take up too much space on your desk. It comes equipped with a 360-degree adjustable axis for multi-directional air flow. You can choose from three speeds. Reviewers like that the elegant fan has some weight to it – it feels stable and steady. It’s also quiet, peaking at 41 decibels, which is the level of a whispered conversation. On the downside, it works best only if you’re in close proximity, and you might need something stronger for peak UAE summer.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.