What are the different types of single-serve coffee makers?

When we think of single-serve, the likes of pod-compatible Nespresso machines come to mind. Less thought of are French press, espresso, drip coffee and pour-over coffee makers. Each cup brewed in these machines will offer a distinct flavour from the others, so it's up to you to prioritise time, budget or taste.

Espresso: "These can come with a milk frother, a PID (Proportional, Integral, Derivative) controller to set your desired temperature and a built-in grinder. There are fully automatic espresso machines in the market, but the results won't be as rich as a semi-automatic or manual espresso makers," said Adabi. Be prepared to spend some time to load the machine before every use.

French press: With this coffee maker, you don't need a plug - just your coffee grounds and some hot water will do. "But, it doesn't contain a paper filter, so grounds can sometimes end up in your cup," Adabi added. It's, perhaps, the easiest and most affordable way of securing your morning's caffeine fuel.

Pour-over or drip coffee: A drip coffee maker is for those who like their cup strong. "It gives you more coarse flavours, and the coffee is strong as well, since the contact time is longer," he explained.

Coffee pod: Capsules offer a variety of flavours found at your local cafe, from French vanilla to caramel. Still, the full burst and depth of coffee flavour will be absent with these machines, says Adabi.

A few takeaways to note: If you're looking to unlock the full potential of your coffee beans, invest in an espresso machine. However, every cup made with this full-featured unit will ultimately taste different. To get the same cup every morning, you may be better off with a French press.

"French press or the immersion method is more consistent than drip coffee and espresso machines. For example, when using a V60 drip device, the water is poured with gravity - you're extracting horizontally and vertically, so your hand might increase the extraction rate, leaving you with stronger flavours in your coffee that you may not want," explained Adabi.

What is the best brewing temperature?

French press brews, for instance, always taste better at a lower temperature. Image Credit: Unsplash/Anton Darius

Some machines set the temperature for you, whereas manual methods let you brew a more personalised cup. Coffee doesn't have to be piping hot to taste the best. The secret to the right temperature lies in your coffee beans.

The rule is simple - if the beans are dark roast or have a dark brown, near-black colour, then they've been in contact with heat the most, hence a cooler brewing temperature of 88 degrees Celsius is going to be ideal.

Adabi says that a light roast bean contains more flavour, but to unlock these compounds, we need a higher water temperature of 96 degrees Celsius. A medium roast sits somewhere in the middle, from 90 to 94 degrees Celsius.

Hot, boiling water can leave limescale behind, so regular upkeep is important to prolong the life of your coffee maker. "It's better to use food-grade chemicals to wash your devices. A brew clean from any brand will do, and a 500g box can last you for up to six months," advised Adabi.

Editor's tips Save on Amazon's best-rated small and big appliances, ranging from dishwashers to toasters, which are currently discounted for a limited time. It's also Super Saver Week until October 7, meaning it's the perfect time to stock up on coffee grounds, capsules and beans in bulk.

Below, we've selected the best-reviewed coffee makers for single servings from Amazon. Dive into our list with the ongoing Appliance Carnival, and shop coffee supplies during Super Saver Week on sale. You can also get free, fast delivery with a Prime subscription.

1. Best Espresso Machine: Breville BES870 Barista Express Espresso Machine

Pros

Nine-bar extraction

Steam wand creates the perfect microfoam

Built-in grinder with 16 settings

Heats water to 93 degrees Celsius every time

Cons

Expensive

The Breville Barista Express is perfect for those who know their way around coffee or are willing to sit through tutorials. It's a full-featured, all-in-one espresso machine, with a built-in grinder that has 16 settings, a nine-bar extraction process, PID temperature control at 93 degrees Celsius and a powerful steam wand for latte drinks. As complicated as it may seem, the unit has straightforward controls for the number of shots you want in your coffee. It's kitted out with a descaler, filter baskets, cleaning accessories, a milk jug and so much more - everything a barista at home would need. Reviewers attest to sipping on creamy espressos every morning and have found it to be a cost-effective option in the long run.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh192.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh137 and two years for Dh194.

2. Best French Press: Bialetti 6860 Preziosa French Press Coffee Maker

Pros

Decently sized press for a cup

Washes easily

Made of glass and stainless steel

Filters out coffee residue, say reviews

Cons

Glass container should be handled with care, say reviews

Adabi says that a cup from a French press is ready in just four minutes, which is why the immersion method could be suitable for busy folks. In this 350ml coffee press by Bialetti, you can make a large mug of coffee or three small cups. It's constructed from clear borosilicate glass with a stainless steel support. You only need ground coffee, hot water and an eye on the clock to get a rich cup. Our coffee expert shares his own quick recipe: "After adding the coffee, I pour a bit of water and let it bloom for 30 seconds to remove the bad flavours of the roast. Then, I add the rest of the water, stir and plunge. Don't let it sit for too long." Reviewers love that the oils and richness of the grounds are able to pass through the plunger, unlike with paper filters. It's also great for tea infusions.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

3. Best Pour-Over Coffee Maker: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

Pros

Hands-on approach to coffee brewing

Handmade Japanese ceramics

Spiral design for deeper extraction

Brews light or strong

Cons

Needs filters

The art of extraction by hand gifts coffee lovers the satisfaction of a custom brew. With a pour-over device, you can prepare coffee directly in your favourite mug, and what better brewer than the Hario V60? It features unique spiral edges to allow for a paced extraction, and a large hole at the bottom lets you pour water through the grounds quickly for a lighter flavour or slower for a rich taste. This is a handmade Japanese ceramic dripper, so the material is excellent at retaining a set temperature throughout the process. There's no heavy machinery to haul about nor any tumbler to wash - it's the ideal space-saving solution. You will need a paper or metal filter for this dripper, however.

Warranty: Amazon offers a two-year extended warranty for Dh9.

4. Best Drip Coffee Machine: Russell Hobbs 22630 Brew and Go Filter Coffee Machine

Pros

24-hour programmable timer

Makes a single serving into any cup

Comes with a stainless steel travel mug

Uses coffee grounds or filter pods

Cons

Travel mug can be leaky

Your best option for grab-and-go before work is the Russell Hobbs Brew and Go filter coffee machine. Add fresh grounds or soft filter pods into the unit's permanent coffee filter, and place the included 400ml stainless steel travel mug under the dripper. The adjustable drip tray also fits standard-sized cups. Plus, you can set it up before bed and have the brew ready by the time you're up, thanks to the 24-hour timer. As you can imagine, the coffee maker is an instant hit among early risers in the reviews. They also add that it doesn't take up much space on the shelf. The only qualm is that the travel mug must be kept upright to avoid leaks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

5. Best Space-Saving: Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine

Pros

Easy capsule system

Lightweight appliance at 2.5kg

800ml water tank

Makes hot and cold coffee

Cons

Can be noisy

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me coffee machine gets straight to the point - pop in your capsule of the day, select cup size and off you go. The machine is fitted with a sizeable 800ml water tank, so you can even come back for seconds. Despite weighing just 2.5kg, the Mini Me is fully capable of preparing all coffees, hot chocolates, teas and cold beverages, like iced cappuccino. With the 15-bar extraction system, you're presented with a rich, foamy crema every time. Reviewers compare the end result to popular coffee chains, calling it 'Starbucks at home'. Make sure you're all set with the right capsules from Nescafe, whether you're into flat whites or espresso macchiatos.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

6. Best Capsule Coffee Machine: Nespresso Inissia Black Coffee Machine

Pros

Water heats up in 25 seconds

700ml water capacity

Two buttons for lungo and espresso cups

Slim and lightweight at 2.4kg

Comes with capsules

Cons

Can be noisy

We can't not talk about Nespresso, the wonder single-serve machine that's synonymous with capsule coffee makers. Its Inissia D40 unit brews espresso and lungo cups with two buttons, using a 19-bar pump. The 700ml water tank heats up in just 25 seconds, and it's completely removable for easy refilling. Much like our Mini Me option, this coffee maker is even lighter at 2.4kg, fitting in the smallest spaces with a slim 12cm-wide profile. Your delivery arrives with 14 capsules inside the box, ready for a trial brewing. Buyers mostly pick it up for their office space and busy work corners, where they're prepared to sacrifice the taste of fresh grounds for pods to save time.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

7. Best Cold Brew Maker: OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Pros

Prepares concentrate for cold coffee

Stainless steel filter

Rainmaker device drips water evenly

Cork stopper helps with storage

Easy to use

Cons

Uses a lot of coffee beans

Cold coffee lovers should want a concentrate in the refrigerator that can be readily mixed with water, milk, syrups and a handful of ice cubes. OXO's compact cold brew maker prepares a week's worth of concentrate in a borosilicate glass carafe, which keeps the coffee fresh with a cork stopper. Fill the brewer with your coffee grounds and upend it onto the carafe. The rainmaker will evenly distribute water over the grounds for a slow dripping brew. It's not the quickest method, but you do get multiple single-serve cups out of it at a time. Reviewers are happy about the stainless steel filter and the nesting storage that saves counter space. It does use a lot of coffee beans since it prepares a concentrate, users caution. Check out more cold brew makers here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.