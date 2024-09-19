When it comes to keeping your home clean, day in and day out, the struggle is real. Even more so when you’re dealing with messy children and furry pets.

Luckily, you live in an age where you can take advantage of all that technology has to offer. From robot vacuums that are smart enough to avoid falling down stairs or getting tangled up in cords, to ultraviolet (UV) sanitisers that zap away germs and bacteria from smartphones, there are plenty of cleaning gadgets that can do the work for you – and do it smartly, efficiently, and without supervision.

So, kick back, relax, and let tech take over your cleaning chores. We spoke with UAE residents who are already doing so, scoured Amazon for top-rated devices, and curated a list of the best cleaning gadgets available right now. Pick up your next helper with Prime membership and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Robot Vacuum: Roborock Q7 Max+

Pros

Mops and vacuums simultaneously

Features several cleaning customisation options

Self-emptying dustbin

Efficiently tracks cleaning routes

Cons

Does not work on a 5GHz Wi-Fi network, some reviewers say

A robot vacuum cleaner is perhaps the best investment you can make in any cleaning device. Anjana Sagar, a Sharjah-based teacher, said: “I run my robot vacuum once every day – it’s great for simple clean-up and maintenance, until I have the time for a deep clean on the weekend.” One of the highest rated robot vacuums is the Roborock Q7 Max+, which doesn’t just vacuum, but also mops and empties its own dustbin. In fact, with its 2.5-litre dust bag, it stores up to seven weeks of debris, so you don't have to worry if you forget about emptying it out. This capable robot vacuum uses 4,200Pa of suction power to navigate around your home and efficiently clean up dust and debris. Its LiDAR (light detection and ranging) navigation system allows it to create precise maps, and monitor cleaning routes. Reviewers say the device’s dustbin and water tank are quite large (470ml and 350ml respectively), so they don’t have to clean it out or refill very often. But do note that it works on a 2.5GHz Wi-Fi connection, so if you have a 5GHz connection, you might have to find a more suitable pick.

2. Best Smart Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Battery life of 60 minutes

High suction power

Adjusts suction power according to the dust captured

Captures allergens and particles as small as 0.3 microns

Washable brush bar

Cons

Expensive

If you’d like to control how you clean your home, but are looking for a smart vacuum cleaner to help make the chore easier, consider Dyson’s V15 Detect Absolute. Made for the smart home, it knows your floors just as well as you do. It automatically increases its suction power based on the dust particles it captures, giving your high-traffic areas a better clean. When tackling tiled floors, use the illuminated cleaner head, fixed with lasers, to reveal hard-to-spot hair, lint and fluff for a thorough clean-up. Carpets enjoy a different treatment with the high torque head, its brush bar delivering an even deeper extraction. There are various attachments, from crevice to hair-screw tools, that can help you make the most of your vacuum in the handheld mode. Reviewers say they have used it to vacuum their sofas and mattresses successfully. The V15 can see to your chores for about an hour, before it needs 4.5 hours to recharge. And don't worry about getting the brush bar dirty; simply run it under the water and reuse.

3. Best UV Sanitiser: Lexon Oblio Wireless Charging Station with UV Sanitiser

Pros

Sleek, stylish design

Qi-certified charging

Sanitises in just 20 minutes

Cons

Slow charging

What if your phone undergoes a complete sanitisation, as it charges? It’s possible with Oblio, which has the stylish design of a vase, but acts as both a wireless charging station and a UV sanitiser. With a powerful 10W output, this charger is Qi-certified and can be used for both Apple and Android smartphones. It also features advanced anti-bacterial UV light with ioniser technology that is able to kill 99.9 per cent of germs on a smartphone in just 20 minutes. For a complete 360° disinfection, simply flip your phone after that time period, and let the device do its thing. Although the brand says it can charge your device in just three hours, some reviewers do note that charging is not as fast as expected.

4. Best Trash Bin: Townew Smart Bin

Pros

Large capacity

Ventilated design

Motion sensor lid

Self-sealing and self-replacing

Cons

Lid closes very slowly

For a completely hassle-free experience when it comes to trash, invest in the Townew Smart Bin. This bin is so smart it seals and replaces its own bag; all you have to do is hold the Sealing button for three seconds – the bin then uses thermoplastic technology to seal the bag shut. Once you remove the full bag, the bin automatically adds a new garbage bag, so that you don’t have to. Its touch-free lid features an infrared motion sensor that can detect movement within 14 inches of the sensor panel, allowing it to open without you having to touch the bin. The bin detects when the bag is full, and lifts its top compartment to prevent any spills. It also neutralises odour, making the process of taking out the trash much more tolerable. This smart bin has a large, 4.1-gallon capacity and comes with a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery that lasts about a month on a single charge. While reviewers appreciate the bin’s size and features, some mention that its lid takes a long time to close.

5. Best Desktop Cleaner: Igokoti Desk Vacuum Crumb Cleaner

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Good suction power

USB rechargeability

Easy to use and empty

Cons

Dustbin fills up quickly

From crumbs to staple pins, a surprising amount of dust and debris can accumulate on your desk if you don’t clean it often enough. Leave it to Igokoti’s palm-sized vacuum cleaner. Zara Ahmad, a university student based in Toronto, Canada, said: "I always switch on my desk vacuum cleaner when I'm done studying, and it picks up eraser and pencil debris, crumbs and chips and so on, saving me a lot of clean-up time!" Lightweight, with no wires involved, this mini vacuum cleaner uses a 600mAh rechargeable battery to power its journey around your desk, as it effectively picks up all kinds of dirt. Reviewers say it’s easy to use and empty – the bottom is detachable – and it does a great job removing dirt. The device recharges quite conveniently, with a USB cable, but do note that the dustbin fills up quickly and requires frequent emptying.

6. Best Air Blower Cleaning Kit: HEROCKX Hand-Held Air Blower

Pros

Powerful motor

Three air speeds

USB Type-C charging port

Cordless

Cons

Noisy

No need to pull out a toothbrush or Q-tips to clean your laptop keys. An air blower offers a great way to spruce up your everyday electronics. HEROCKX’s highly rated dust blower has a powerful motor that can reach speeds of 50,000 rotations per minute; this means it can get rid of even the tiniest specks of dust, giving your keyboard a deep clean. The compressed air from this tool can also be used to clean out debris and dust from the ventilation ports of electronic devices, such as laptops and game consoles. This cleaning kit comes with 10 different kinds of brushes and nozzles that can be used to reach even the most challenging nooks and crannies. You can also choose from three air speeds, and use the versatile gadget for other things, like inflating balloons or vacuuming the couch. It’s cordless and convenient to charge, since it comes with a USB-C cable; the air blower recharges in three hours. However, it can be quite noisy when operational.

7. Best for Grime: SonicScrubber Washing-Up Brush System

Pros

Lightweight, with a firm grip

Powerful

Several multifunctional attachments

Cons

No speed controls

Take the strain out of daily household chores with the multifunctional SonicScrubber. This versatile tool is designed to tackle all kinds of dirt and grime, from glassware and baby bottles to the hobs on your stove and mud on your shoes. All the magic happens via its brush heads. The SonicScrubber comes with three interchangeable brush heads – each designed for a specific task – and four SonicScrubbie pads, including the Magic Eraser, which can be used to scrub off scuff marks on walls, suitcases and shoes. With the power of 10,000 oscillations per minute, it’s faster and more efficient than our hands could ever be, and can be used to reach into tricky corners that conventional tools cannot. Reviewers say it’s lightweight, with a good rubber grip handle that keeps your hand stable, even when the brush is wet. On the downside, you cannot control the speed of the brush, so it’s full steam ahead or nothing!