There's a lot to love about manual brewing: deeper flavours, more control and the satisfaction of making your own hot cup of joe. Sure, the pour-over method takes longer than automatic drip brewers , but that’s exactly why the coffee tastes far superior. By slowly saturating the coffee grounds with hot water, you’re extracting notes you'd never have discovered otherwise, whether they're fruity, nutty or floral.

It’s no wonder then that most specialty coffee shops prefer this method of brewing, and you can enjoy the same goodness at home with your own pour-over kit. Before checking out our selection of the best pour-over coffee makers, make sure you’re equipped with some essential tools. A gooseneck kettle will help with controlled, precise extraction, and a coffee grinder will allow you to prepare a fresh batch every time, if you source whole beans.

1. Best Overall: Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker, Classic Series, 8-Cup

Pros

Patented pour-over design, backed by science

Can be refrigerated and reheated without the coffee losing flavour

Makes eight cups (one cup is 147ml)

Space-saving

Cons

Needs Chemex Bonded paper filters for best results (not included)

Pricey for carrying a single unit with no paper filters, the Chemex pour-over might get overlooked. But the US-based coffee maker brand has been in the game since 1941, and owes the invention of its patented all-glass carafe to a German chemist. It’s all in the science, which is why Chemex coffee makers are a household name. This Classic model prepares eight cups of drip coffee and comes with its own special set of instructions, from the grind particle size to blooming time. You can even refrigerate the brewed coffee for reheating later – don’t worry, it’s still going to taste the same. Using Chemex paper filters will eliminate bitterness and acidity from your brew, so add this pack for the best results.

2. Best for Two: Fellow Stagg [XF] Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

Pros

Built-in ratio aid – no need for a coffee scale

Modern design

Comes with 30 paper filters

Dripper is portable and can used on other vessels

Cons

Uses its own custom paper filters

Fellow’s Stagg [XF] pour-over set offers a more contemporary experience. The flat-bottomed dripper is fixed to a double-wall glass carafe, resembling a tumbler more than a coffee maker. Its 700ml capacity prepares one to two servings, which you can get started on right away, since it comes with 30 Stagg paper filters. The dripper, which looks like a screw-on lid, has steep walls within for more coffee-to-water contact, is vacuum insulated to maintain water temperature, and has a built-in ratio aid, letting you add just the right amount of coffee. The best part about this set is that the dripper is a separate unit, so you can use it over your coffee tumbler directly. Fellow provides a straightforward guide to making coffee in the [XF] coffee maker on its website.

3. Best Pour-Over Set: SOTECH All-in-1 Coffee Set

Pros

Complete brew kit with gooseneck kettle, scale and grinder

Comes with paper filters

Detachable ceramic dripper

Makes six cups

Cons

Coffee grinder could be better

If you’d still prefer a scale and your own gooseneck kettle, then check out Sotech’s set. It’s so sleek and cohesive that you’ll want to dedicate a special corner to this barista kit. The box includes an elegant kettle with a built-in thermometer, an electric scale with a timer, a ceramic dripper, a 600ml ceramic coffee pot and mug, a grinder and 40 pieces of paper filters. What might be a drawback for some is the over-fire kettle that does not operate electrically. The pour-over set makes six small cups.

4. Best for Travel and Budget: Stanley The Camp Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

Pros

Rugged design for outdoor use

Mug keeps coffee warm for 1.5 hours

No paper filters needed

Easy to clean up

Cons

Units aren't stackable, which can make packing tricky

Bring the pour-over method to the outdoors or the office, with portable gear. Stanley’s Camp set retains the traditional brewing experience in a stainless steel dripper and 350ml camp mug. There’s no paper filter hassle with this one – the coffee’s aromatic oils and flavours all seep through a permanent filter. Plus, it’s environmentally friendly. Unlike other brewers, the Stanley pour-over kit isn’t fragile but rugged, and is built to last a lifetime, especially since the carafe is a thermos mug. Reviewers recommend a medium-to-coarse grind.

5. Best for Beginners: Hario V60 Pour-Over Coffee Starter Kit

Pros

Original V60 dripper

Offers more control over extraction

Plastic dripper won't break easily

Comes with paper filters

Cons

Some might prefer the heat resistance of a glass material

The Hario V60 is its own brand in the pour-over community. The Japanese company invented the conical dripper (hence, ‘V’-shaped and sloped at a 60-degree angle) in 2004, and popularised the iconic form as we know it today. In this starter set by Hario, coffee lovers are getting a plastic V60 dripper, a 700ml glass coffee pot, a scoop and 100 paper filters. It’s affordable for the non-glass V60, but, according to the reviewers, the plastic unit still holds heat well. The dripper’s unique spiral ribbing design and large opening at the bottom let you control your extraction speed. For a light cup, pour water quickly; for a rich flavour, go over the grinds slowly.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.