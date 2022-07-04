Having an electric kettle around means you’re mere minutes away from the next cuppa. The same convenience extends to instant noodles, bringing the pasta to a quicker boil and, of course, adding hot water to your cooking whenever the recipe calls for it. Unlike a stove, electric kettles don’t need a watchful eye – they dutifully turn off once the water is ready.

Some of the more advanced models even let you pick the desired temperature, so that your brew is never scalding hot but just right. We scanned reviews and picked the best electric kettles to suit every household and its needs. Whether there’s a pour-over enthusiast at home or a frequent traveller, browse the best buy for you below.

Bring home your new electric kettle as soon as tomorrow, when you order with Amazon Prime.

1. Best Overall: Clikon Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle

Pros

Temperature control knob

Real-time temperature display

Automatically stops boiling at set temperature

Never boils on a dry kettle

Spout filter

Cons

Detachable lid

Hot temperatures might alter the exterior

Clikon’s electric kettle wins for its variable temperature control. The second you pour water into the 1.7-litre stainless steel container, the kettle measures its temperature in real-time. Turn the knob, and you get to choose how hot you’d like your morning coffee, from 40°C to 100°C. Once it reaches the desired temperature, the kettle shuts off on its own, even when the appliance is turned on without water. While its body features a stay-cool nonslip handle for a firm grip, some might find the detachable lid a design flaw. But this also means you’ll have an easier time refilling the kettle.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

2. Best Quiet Kettle: Braun PurEase Electric Kettle

Pros

Boils a cup in 45 seconds

Seven-cup indicators on the body

Flip lid

Spout filter

Automatic shut off function

Cons

No 'keep warm' function

Sometimes, even electric kettles can get noisy. Braun’s 1.7-litre PurEase kettle is one of the quieter ones, report happy reviewers. Although there’s no way of setting your preferred temperature, PurEase boils a cup of water (200ml) for your morning tea in just 45 seconds. How much is a cup? You don’t have to eyeball it – cup indicators on the water window, along with millilitre markers, save you time and energy by boiling the exact amount needed. Like most kettles, it shuts off automatically once the water is ready, preventing overheating.

3. Best Smart Kettle: Xiaomi Mi Smart Kettle with App Control, White

Pros

Smart home addition

Keeps water warm at a constant temperature for up to 12 hours

Set target temperature via app

Minimalistic design

Cons

Short-range Bluetooth connectivity

App does not allow remote on and off controls

Imagine a kettle that holds the water at a fixed temperature for you, so that whenever you return to it, the water is ready for use. Reviewers find the 'keep warm' function for up to 12 hours a great help with preparing baby food. Its digital display also lets you see and set your desired brew temperature. And since it’s a smart kettle, you can control temperature levels and the 'keep warm' function straight from your Xiaomi smartphone app. All you have to do is make sure you’re in the Bluetooth range.

4. Best Gooseneck for Coffee: Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, White

Pros

Precision spout

Brew stopwatch to time extraction

Temperature hold function

Heats at desired temperature

Eccentric design

Cons

Expensive

Only 900ml capacity

The highly sought-after Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle is our best gooseneck option. It’s an expensive investment, but you’re looking at a lifelong companion that prepares the perfect drip coffees. Coming in all white and built to shine on the countertop, this kettle has a long precision pour spout and a base with a temperature control knob. Pick your preferred Celsius from 57°C to 100°C and heat up to 900ml of water. Its 'Hold' option maintains the desired temperature for an hour without cooling. There’s even a built-in brew stopwatch that lets you time your coffee extraction for the best flavour.

5. Best Budget: BLACK+DECKER Cordless Kettle 1.7L Stainless Steel Light

Pros

Value for money

Spout filter

Automatic shut off

Boil dry protection

Cons

Can be loud

Body can be hot to touch

Here’s a reliable electric kettle that does a decent job of its basic functions and doesn’t break the bank. Black & Decker’s 1.7-litre appliance works as efficiently as its pricier counterparts but without smart features, like temperature control. Measure the water through the window, bring it to a boil, then pour it through the spout filter. The kettle automatically turns off after the water has boiled and offers boil dry protection as well.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers two years of warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Travel Kettle: Russell Hobbs Compact Travel Electric Kettle

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle

Low wattage for travels

Ideal for two to three people

Comes with two cups and teaspoons

Dual voltage plug for universal use

Cons

Corded kettle

A low-wattage electric kettle is a must for your travel kit. Despite operating on 1,000 W, Russell Hobbs’ special travel kettle brings 850ml of water to a boil, sufficient for two cups of tea, coffee or instant noodles. The lightweight appliance is accompanied by two matching cups and spoons that ensure a hot cuppa no matter where you are. Reviewers have also put the kettle to use as a bedroom appliance, thanks to its dual voltage of 120 and 240V, which makes the kettle plug compatible everywhere.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Design: Ariete Moderna Electric Kettle

Pros

Retro aesthetic for the kitchen

Automatic shut-off function

Analogue thermometer

Boils water quickly

Spout filter

Cons

Slightly heavy at 1.64kgs

An old school kettle with modern capabilities, Ariete’s Moderna is a pleasing mash-up of design and function. The stainless steel electric kettle in red has an analogue thermometer on the front and an on and off lever with light at the base. It comes equipped with an automatic shut-off feature and continues to read the temperature of the water long after. Even though the kettle looks compact, it boasts a capacity of 1.7 litres.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.