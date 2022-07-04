Having an electric kettle around means you’re mere minutes away from the next cuppa. The same convenience extends to instant noodles, bringing the pasta to a quicker boil and, of course, adding hot water to your cooking whenever the recipe calls for it. Unlike a stove, electric kettles don’t need a watchful eye – they dutifully turn off once the water is ready.
Some of the more advanced models even let you pick the desired temperature, so that your brew is never scalding hot but just right. We scanned reviews and picked the best electric kettles to suit every household and its needs. Whether there’s a pour-over enthusiast at home or a frequent traveller, browse the best buy for you below.
1. Best Overall: Clikon Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle
Pros
- Temperature control knob
- Real-time temperature display
- Automatically stops boiling at set temperature
- Never boils on a dry kettle
- Spout filter
Cons
- Detachable lid
- Hot temperatures might alter the exterior
Clikon’s electric kettle wins for its variable temperature control. The second you pour water into the 1.7-litre stainless steel container, the kettle measures its temperature in real-time. Turn the knob, and you get to choose how hot you’d like your morning coffee, from 40°C to 100°C. Once it reaches the desired temperature, the kettle shuts off on its own, even when the appliance is turned on without water. While its body features a stay-cool nonslip handle for a firm grip, some might find the detachable lid a design flaw. But this also means you’ll have an easier time refilling the kettle.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.
2. Best Quiet Kettle: Braun PurEase Electric Kettle
Pros
- Boils a cup in 45 seconds
- Seven-cup indicators on the body
- Flip lid
- Spout filter
- Automatic shut off function
Cons
- No 'keep warm' function
Sometimes, even electric kettles can get noisy. Braun’s 1.7-litre PurEase kettle is one of the quieter ones, report happy reviewers. Although there’s no way of setting your preferred temperature, PurEase boils a cup of water (200ml) for your morning tea in just 45 seconds. How much is a cup? You don’t have to eyeball it – cup indicators on the water window, along with millilitre markers, save you time and energy by boiling the exact amount needed. Like most kettles, it shuts off automatically once the water is ready, preventing overheating.
3. Best Smart Kettle: Xiaomi Mi Smart Kettle with App Control, White
Pros
- Smart home addition
- Keeps water warm at a constant temperature for up to 12 hours
- Set target temperature via app
- Minimalistic design
Cons
- Short-range Bluetooth connectivity
- App does not allow remote on and off controls
Imagine a kettle that holds the water at a fixed temperature for you, so that whenever you return to it, the water is ready for use. Reviewers find the 'keep warm' function for up to 12 hours a great help with preparing baby food. Its digital display also lets you see and set your desired brew temperature. And since it’s a smart kettle, you can control temperature levels and the 'keep warm' function straight from your Xiaomi smartphone app. All you have to do is make sure you’re in the Bluetooth range.
4. Best Gooseneck for Coffee: Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, White
Pros
- Precision spout
- Brew stopwatch to time extraction
- Temperature hold function
- Heats at desired temperature
- Eccentric design
Cons
- Expensive
- Only 900ml capacity
The highly sought-after Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle is our best gooseneck option. It’s an expensive investment, but you’re looking at a lifelong companion that prepares the perfect drip coffees. Coming in all white and built to shine on the countertop, this kettle has a long precision pour spout and a base with a temperature control knob. Pick your preferred Celsius from 57°C to 100°C and heat up to 900ml of water. Its 'Hold' option maintains the desired temperature for an hour without cooling. There’s even a built-in brew stopwatch that lets you time your coffee extraction for the best flavour.
5. Best Budget: BLACK+DECKER Cordless Kettle 1.7L Stainless Steel Light
Pros
- Value for money
- Spout filter
- Automatic shut off
- Boil dry protection
Cons
- Can be loud
- Body can be hot to touch
Here’s a reliable electric kettle that does a decent job of its basic functions and doesn’t break the bank. Black & Decker’s 1.7-litre appliance works as efficiently as its pricier counterparts but without smart features, like temperature control. Measure the water through the window, bring it to a boil, then pour it through the spout filter. The kettle automatically turns off after the water has boiled and offers boil dry protection as well.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers two years of warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.
6. Best Travel Kettle: Russell Hobbs Compact Travel Electric Kettle
Pros
- Lightweight and easy to handle
- Low wattage for travels
- Ideal for two to three people
- Comes with two cups and teaspoons
- Dual voltage plug for universal use
Cons
- Corded kettle
A low-wattage electric kettle is a must for your travel kit. Despite operating on 1,000 W, Russell Hobbs’ special travel kettle brings 850ml of water to a boil, sufficient for two cups of tea, coffee or instant noodles. The lightweight appliance is accompanied by two matching cups and spoons that ensure a hot cuppa no matter where you are. Reviewers have also put the kettle to use as a bedroom appliance, thanks to its dual voltage of 120 and 240V, which makes the kettle plug compatible everywhere.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.
7. Best Design: Ariete Moderna Electric Kettle
Pros
- Retro aesthetic for the kitchen
- Automatic shut-off function
- Analogue thermometer
- Boils water quickly
- Spout filter
Cons
- Slightly heavy at 1.64kgs
An old school kettle with modern capabilities, Ariete’s Moderna is a pleasing mash-up of design and function. The stainless steel electric kettle in red has an analogue thermometer on the front and an on and off lever with light at the base. It comes equipped with an automatic shut-off feature and continues to read the temperature of the water long after. Even though the kettle looks compact, it boasts a capacity of 1.7 litres.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.
