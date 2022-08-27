Grind, brew, pour and sip – automatic drip coffee machines prepare aromatic blends in minutes. Fondly referred to as American-style coffee, this hot beverage only needs the best of ground beans and water to brew, but you can always take a creamer on the side. Drip coffee makers are kitchen countertop staples that require minimal effort, unlike the manual pour-over method.

Some of these machines come with a keep-warm function and an auto-start feature, which means the appliance can brew a fresh batch on its own early in the morning. Senior barista Jhordan Manigeo, over at Orijins Coffee Shop in Dubai, calls them batch brewers, since you get a good number of cups out of the carafe.

While pour-overs produce a richer flavour, drip coffee machines get the job done much faster, without watering down the brew. Image Credit: Unsplash/Julien Labelle

“A batch brewer is good for someone who needs coffee as soon as they wake up in the morning. The pour-over method takes time and needs a lot of accessories, like a coffee grinder, scales and kettles. Drip coffee machines are usually used in hotels and at home for quick serving,” said Manigeo. Since extraction is an automated process in these units, does the coffee taste as good as a pour-over brew? Manigeo says there's sufficient aroma, but be prepared to sacrifice the depth of flavour that a slow, manual extraction pulls.

In drip coffee makers, the water automatically boils to an optimal temperature for coffee, which Manigeo says should be around 93 to 94°C. “Your coffee is already roasted, so a brewing temperature above 100°C is going to give your coffee a burnt taste,” he explained. You could opt for pre-ground coffee or prepare your own beans using dedicated coffee grinders.

Popular coffee maker brands, like the German company Melitta, even have sophisticated models that can be fed whole coffee beans, thanks to their built-in grinder. Others maintain a small footprint and brew a single cup into your favourite mug or a thermos flask. Find more options below to suit your breakfast routine and order via Amazon Prime for free, next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Sage The Precision Brewer Thermal

Pros

Adjustable temperature control

Brews up to 12 cups of coffee

Saves energy by using the thermal carafe to keep coffee warm

Six brewing modes, including pour-over and cold brew

Follows brewing standards set by the SCA

Cons

Expensive

No built-in grinder

In search for the best of the best? The Precision Brewer by Sage wows with six unique brewing modes, letting you pick from fast, strong, cold brew and even pour-over. The final preset, called My Brew, gives you full control over the brew temperature, bloom time and water flow rate – just the way you like it. For the gold cup preset, the drip coffee maker follows the time and temperature standards laid down by the US-based Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). Make 10 to 12 cups of coffee when you set the 1.8-litre water tank to boil. It collects coffee in a thermal carafe, where it stays warm for a couple of hours. It comes with both a basket filter and paper filters. Shop for a separate cold brew maker here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh108.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The distributor offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh59.20 and for two years Dh84.

2. Best Self-Grinding Coffee Maker: Melitta Aromafresh Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Pros

Built-in grinder

Prepares up to 10 cups

Timer function for auto-start

Keeps warm for up to 60 minutes

Cons

Needs paper filters

If you don’t have a coffee grinder on hand, the Melitta AromaFresh grinds coffee for you. A carafe of aromatic coffee straight from freshly ground beans sounds great, but you can always use your store-bought ground coffee as well. The grinder crushes beans per your preference, whether fine or coarse, and the maker brews per your coffee strength preference - mild, medium or strong. Enjoy up to 10 cups and set the remainder to keep warm for up to an hour. According to reviews, the timer function is reliable for morning routines, dutifully preparing the beverage before you start your day.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh62.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh36.80 and for two years Dh52.

3. Best Budget for Small Families: De'Longhi Active Line Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Pros

Small footprint

Brews enough for two people

Reusable coffee filter

Slow brew option for better extraction

Keeps pot warm for 40 minutes

Cons

Water tank opening is too narrow

Beeps loudly when done

No timer function

Small families, where only mum and dad brew a cuppa each before work, will prefer this model better. The De’Longhi Active Line drip coffee maker has a 650ml water capacity, resulting in two large mugs of coffee or five small cups. An aroma function lets you pick a slow brewing setting to allow for more water and coffee contact to prepare a richer cup. Plus, it’s fixed with a permanent filter, so there’s less paper waste involved. The hot plate keeps the carafe hot for 40 minutes, before the appliance shuts off to save energy.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh9.60 and for two years Dh13.60.

4. Best for One Cup: Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker

Pros

Value for money

Fast brewing in 90 seconds

Small footprint

Has option for a stronger flavour

Reusable coffee filter

Cons

Doesn’t come with a tumbler

No timer function

Another budget-friendly find for a one-off cup is the Hamilton Beach The Scoop coffee maker. It’s carafe-less, meaning your brewed coffee goes straight into your choice of a travel mug or a lidded flask for work. All you have to do is scoop your ground coffee into the spoon (included) and clip the tool inside the machine. Pick either a regular drip or a stronger bold brew from the settings, and your 236ml cup is ready in less than 90 seconds. This unit barely takes up any counter space; plus, the two steel mesh filters that come included help save costs. It’s quick, simple and easy to operate for people on the go.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh14.40 and for two years Dh20.

5. Best Design: Smeg Drip Coffee Machine

Pros

Retro design

Keeps coffee warm for 40 minutes

Prepares 10 cups

Auto-start function

Reusable filter

Cons

Reviews report difficulty with filling water

Now, for a head-turner in the kitchen, bring home a Smeg unit. It performs as well as it looks, boasting a rounded retro silhouette that Smeg appliances are best known for. Despite its compact appearance, the drip coffee maker prepares 10 cups of coffee, either light or intense. You’re getting an auto-start feature, a 40-minute keep warm function and a reusable coffee filter for this price point. It also makes for a thoughtful gift for a loved one.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh74.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh41.60 and for two years Dh58.40.