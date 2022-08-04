If you like brewing your own coffee at home, a good burr grinder should be part of your small appliance collection. Arguably just as important as selecting the coffee itself, grinding beans is an art – fine and consistently ground coffee produces the best flavour for your cuppa. Luckily, there are many coffee grinders out there that can achieve those results for you. Many are multifunctional, and grind spices whenever you need them, too, with the impressive capability of handling everything – from peppercorns to flaxseed.

So, get a coffee grinder or a multifunctional grinder for your kitchen and enjoy more flavourful results. Have it delivered to you with Amazon Prime as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: De'Longhi Coffee Grinder and Electric Spice Mill

Pros

Three grind settings

Easy to use

Decent size

Removable container for easy cleaning

Cons

Expensive

How do you want your spices ground – fine, medium or coarse? With De’Longhi’s spice mill and coffee grinder, you can choose just how you want your spices or coffee beans to turn out. The device is easy to use – just push down the Grind button until you’re done – and it can produce enough for up to 12 cups of coffee in a single go (approximately 90 grams of coffee beans). There’s a cleaning brush provided, so you can keep the stainless steel blades clean and sharp.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-Year Extended Warranty for Dh12, and 2-Year Extended Warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Value: KitchenAid Blade Coffee and Spice Grinder Combo Pack, Onyx Black

Pros

One-touch operation

Clear cover for easy monitoring

Removable bowl for easy cleaning

Bowl includes helpful measurement markings

Cons

No customisable grind settings

Can get loud

This no-fuss coffee and spice grinder by KitchenAid doesn’t allow you to set the grinding to ‘fine’ or ‘coarse’, but it does have a clear cover so you can keep an eye on the process and maintain control. With a removable stainless-steel bowl, which has the capacity to grind beans for up to 12 cups of coffee, transferring contents and keeping the grinder clean is extremely easy.

3. Best Manual: HERO Manual Coffee Grinder

Pros

Lightweight and compact

Stylish design

Portable

Cons

Good only for small quantities

Compact and efficient, this manual coffee grinder by HERO uses a high-precision cutting process to create uniform ground coffee or spices. In just 19 seconds, you get 15g of pour-over coffee powder that’s ideal for two cups of coffee. The grinder weighs just 280g – about the weight of a phone – so it’s perfect for taking along on travels, and packs easily into your backpack or suitcase.

4. Best Budget: Black & Decker Coffee Grinder, Brown

Pros

Includes a pulse option

Lid has a safety lock

Great price

Two-year warranty from manufacturer

Cons

Bowl is not removable

Black & Decker’s coffee grinder gives you 60g of ground coffee or spices at the touch of a button. You can directly grind or use the pulse option for coarser and more customised results. The safety lock on the lid is particularly thoughtful for busy mums, who want to ensure the grinder’s sharp blades are safely tucked away from little hands. Reviewers attest to how the grinder works well for small portions, and even mills flaxseed efficiently.

5. Best for Coffee: Melitta MOLINO Electric Coffee Beans Grinder, Black Red

Pros

17-stage grinding degree setting

Makes ground coffee for 2 to 14 cups

Energy efficient appliance

Easy to clean

Cons

Expensive

Whether you’re looking for strong, aromatic espresso, or something that’s coarser, this Melitta Molino coffee grinder will deliver. The removable coffee bean container has a capacity of 200g, allowing you to make up to 14 cups of ground coffee. You can also adjust the grind to your liking, with 17 settings. The device is easy to clean and energy-efficient, making it a must-have for your countertop.