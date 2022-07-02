Is there anything better than a tall glass of iced tea or coffee at the end of a long, hot summer’s day? Probably not. But did you know you can enjoy your own, customised cold brews right at home, without worrying about added sweeteners or preservatives?

The process of creating a cold brew is far longer – ground coffee beans and tea leaves have to be steeped in water for about 6 to 24 hours – but it has been shown to have unexpected benefits. Cold brew coffee is about 60 per cent less acidic than traditional coffee, according to a 2017 report by US-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. With the majority of acid removed, the coffee’s sweeter notes are played up, producing a more flavourful cuppa that’s easier on your gut.

Not to mention, it's cold and invigorating! We’ve curated a list of the best cold brew makers to suit your style. Pick it up with Amazon Prime and get it as quickly as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Soulhand Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Pros

Multifunctional

Dishwasher safe; easy to clean

Large capacity

Cons

Too big to place in refrigerator doors

Bottle is not insulated

Perfect for not just coffee, but tea and fruit beverages as well, this Soulhand cold brew maker gives you a great deal of flexibility. The 1,500ml-capacity borosilicate glass container can handle both cold and hot brews. Just add in your ground coffee, fruit pieces, loose-leaf tea or even tea bags to the stainless-steel filter, pour in water, seal the bottle with its airtight lid and pop it into the fridge. You can pour the cold brew into your cup right from the elegant bottle, and clean it in the dishwasher once you’re done! Simple and effective.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best for Cold Coffee: OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Pros

Takes up minimal space

In-built rainmaker creates even water distribution

Makes both hot and cold coffee

Cons

Small capacity of only 200ml

Make your own coffee concentrate at home, which you can store and use for up to a week. OXO’s cold brew coffee maker makes the process easy, with its compact design and ingenious features. Add ground coffee beans and pour water into the rainmaker top – it takes care of evenly distributing the water over the grounds, creating a rich, beautiful flavour. OXO recommends brewing for 12 to 24 hours on your countertop or in the fridge, and then transferring the brewer into the glass carafe (included) so that it drains out. Pop in the carafe stopper, and the coffee concentrate will stay fresh in its airtight container, until you’re ready for your cuppa!

3. Best for Iced Tea: Sambangan Cold Brew Ice Tea Maker

Pros

Multifunctional

Powerful filtration

Easily fits into refrigerator door

Comes in a gift box

Cons

Expensive

With a powerful, 15-micron double-layered filtration system, this cold brew maker ensures even the tiniest coffee ground or tea leaf is filtered. So, the resulting taste is clean and flavourful, without any gritty particles finding their way into your cup. The carafe is airtight, and has a double-mesh stainless steel filter that you can use for not just tea leaves, but ground coffee, and even fruits if you prefer cool, flavoured water or a juice instead. The packaging is a neat touch, making it a great gift for a loved one.

4. Best Electric Brewer: Presto 02937 Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer

Pros

Saves time

Easy to use

Large capacity (650ml)

Cons

Some reviewers say the coffee has a watered-down flavour

Cold brewed coffee usually takes between 14 to 18 hours to steep and settle, while iced tea needs 6 to 12 hours to infuse in water. With the Presto electric brewer, you can cut down that time to just 15 minutes! The rapid cold brewer spins coffee grounds through a ‘tornado’ of water, extracting flavour quickly and smoothly. Once it’s brewed, just press down the plunger to filter the coffee, and voila! You have 22 ounces (650ml) of your favourite cold brew ready to go.

5. Best Nitro Brew Maker: Royal Brew Nitro Cold Brew Kit System

Pros

Produces coffee that tastes fresh for longer

Easy-to-use tap system

Comes with a carry bag and cleaning brushes

Cons

Nitrogen cartridges must be bought separately

Kit is not dishwasher-safe

Expensive

Go to any popular café and you might notice something on the menu called ‘nitro coffee’. One of coffee’s biggest trends, nitro coffee sees cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas through a pressurised valve. The technique gives coffee a signature velvet texture, a satiny thickness and a cascading, foamy top. Now, you can get that café-quality taste right at home with Royal Brew’s nitro cold brew kit. It has everything you need, including a fun stout faucet that makes you feel like a barista when you use it. Installing or removing the faucet is easy, as is cleaning the device with the cleaning brushes provided. However, do note you will have to buy the nitrogen cartridges separately, which is an added cost.

6. Best Portable: Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Pros

Compact, lightweight

Vacuum insulated container is safe and portable

Easy to use

Three colour options

Cons

Some reviewers say the parts wear out quickly

When you’re on the road, stuck in traffic, and wishing you had access to your cold brew maker, this Asobu portable coffee maker may seem like a dream come true. It’s simple to use – add coarsely ground coffee and cold filtered water into the container, allow it to steep for at least 12 hours, and then press a button to drain the coffee into the carafe (included). You can then add ice cubes or milk, and take the carafe with you to enjoy smooth, invigorating coffee at your convenience, on the go. Asobu’s cold brew maker comes in black, silver and copper.