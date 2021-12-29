The year 2022 was full of joy and frustration for video gamers. Sony released its newest console – the PlayStation 5 – after seven long years, but even as news of its release made the rounds, sellers (both online and in-store) ran out of stock. The latest Xbox Series S and X too, faced the same chip shortage and production issues that slowed supply around the world during the pandemic.

If you missed out on these fantastic releases, pick up the console you’ve been looking for, from our list below. Whether you are a hard-core gamer, someone who wants to see what all the fuss is about, or are getting an end-of-the-year gift for a gamer in your life, you’ll find something for everyone here. Get your device as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime .

PlayStation 5 Console (UAE Version)

This is the one you can’t possibly miss. The newest PS5 console has lightning-fast loading, ultra-high speed solid-state drive (SSD), stunning graphics and an all-new generation of PlayStation games. Its controllers have adaptive triggers, mimicking the tension you experience in the game, while haptic feedback creates responsive vibrations to create the ultimate immersive gameplay. This standard console allows you to play PS5 and PS4 games on Blu-ray discs.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Gaming Console, 1TB, Black (UAE Version)

With true 4K gaming and high dynamic range the Series X is the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Play games that have significantly reduced load times and stunning visuals, thanks to DirectX ray tracing technology that delivers true-to-life lighting, shadows and reflections to draw you into the game’s universe. And if you are already an Xbox user, the Series X and S’s Backward Compatibility allows you to play your old games on the latest consoles – and enjoy the upgraded features, as well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh203.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle

Even more popular than Series X, the Series S is usually out of stock, no matter where you look. But Amazon has you covered. This bundle comes with two beloved games – Fortnite and Rocket League – so that you’re ready to play as soon as you unbox your console. As the smallest Xbox ever, this sleek console still has all the frills – incredibly fast load times, dynamic worlds and access to a huge digital library. Use the console’s Backward Compatibility feature to play all your old favourites, even as you pre-order and pre-install upcoming games.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh104.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Nintendo Switch Extended Battery Version (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - International Version

If you’ve dreamed of taking your video game console with you to your dentist’s appointment or on the aeroplane, then make that dream a reality with Nintendo Switch. With a battery life between 4.5 to 9 hours, the device will keep you hooked for hours. Its HD Rumble feature puts you in the middle of the action thanks to physical feedback, and its IR Motion Camera can be attached to Nintendo’s cardboard Labo kit to expand the scope of your Joycon controllers. Speaking of Joycon, just detach both controllers and turn the Switch into multi-player mode! You can even connect the Switch to the television and turn it into a grander gaming experience.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh94.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey)

Here’s another gaming device that isn’t trying to take over your television set-up. The Switch Lite’s smaller size is ideal for smaller hands, so it makes for a great gift for children. With a 5.5-inch screen, non-detachable controls, and no TV output, get this device if you don’t care about connecting to a TV and want something simple to beat boredom when you’re on the go.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh64.66 for 12 months with select banks.