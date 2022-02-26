When it comes to handheld gaming consoles, most of us think of the colourful Nintendo Switch series. Further down the timeline, some might recall vigorously tapping the on their PSPs, a now discontinued console by PlayStation. These have been popular for bringing together all the elements, from the screen and controls to speakers, into one compact unit. And gaming on your phone just doesn’t cut it without the tactile hardware. With Gaming Week kicking off on Amazon, we took the opportunity to compile the best handheld game consoles on sale.

1. Best Overall: Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White Joy Con (UAE Version)

Pros

Great video contrast

64GB storage

Best rated

Cons

Expensive

In 2021, Nintendo released a more streamlined version of its Switch series. The OLED (organic LED) model has a bigger screen (7 inches) and a resolution of up to 1080p. With better audio and crisp contrast, you will get the ultimate video gaming experience right in your hands. It even comes with 64GB internal storage for plenty of games. The detachable Joy-Con controllers let you play with a friend in the Tabletop mode, so it’s not just a solo affair.

Bonus: Buy with 0 per cent instalments and pay Dh114.83 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for One Player: Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise)

Pros

Bright colour options

Integrated controllers

Connect controllers wirelessly, if needed

Cons

Doesn't come with Joy-Con controllers

No Tabletop mode

The Lite version comes with the Joy-Con controllers integrated into the hardware. This means you can’t play in multiplayer mode unless you’ve bought the controllers separately. There’s also the option to sync with another Switch Lite to play competitively. You don’t get the OLED screen, of course, but this version is more affordable and saves you the trouble of losing a controller. Pick from three colours: yellow, grey or turquoise.

Bonus: Buy with 0 per cent instalments and pay Dh61.66 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best for Android Phones: GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Game Controller

Pros

Prevents mobile from overheating

Has a screenshot function

Cons

Only works with Type-C ports

Buttons XYAB are reversed

Mobile phones are not made for gaming, but GameSir X2 controllers can solve that problem. One of its two controllers has a Type-C head, to which you can connect your Android phone. Think Switch, except the screen is your smartphone. Now you can navigate your mobile video game comfortably, without fingers scrambling to touch the screen. If you’re worried about overheating the device, the X2 keeps a cooling gap between the controllers and the back of your phone.

4. Best for Retro Gaming: RG351MP Handheld Game Console

Pros

Pre-installed games

Open source Linux

64GB card

Cons

Takes four hours to charge

Downloading games can require technical knowledge

A throwback for the contemporary gamers, Anbernic’s handheld game console lets you play for eight hours straight. It does take a while for it to reach a full charge, about four hours. Since the console was built for the nostalgia, you have access to more than 2,500 classic games. It has an open-source Linux system, which lets you download 20 game formats. The console comes with a screen protector, charging cable and a 64GB SD card.

5. Best Budget: GoolRC Flip Handheld Console

Pros

Child-friendly

Pre-installed games

Retro flip design

Cons

Can be a risky investment

Introduce the kids to arcade video games through GoolRC’s Game Boy replica. With a three-inch screen and 64bit video, the flip console comes pre-installed with 2,000 games from the yesteryears stored in a 16GB SD card. You can play for up to 4 hours on a single charge, and even connect it to your headphones. This is a beginner’s best bet when it comes to handheld consoles.