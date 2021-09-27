Amazon Prime members enjoy discounts on thousands of products, along with one-day delivery on selected items. Image Credit: Amazon.ae

Take advantage of everything Amazon has to offer by becoming a Prime member.

Prime was designed to make customers’ lives better and their shopping experiences more convenient, and now, over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy Prime benefits.

Here’s what you get when you become a Prime member:

Prime Day

It’s a two-day shopping event full of epic deals for Prime members only! Prime Day kicks off at midnight UAE time on June 21 and runs through June 22 on Amazon.ae. Members enjoy incredible savings and deep discounts on thousands of local and international deals across every category. Learn more here: [LINK to Prime Day article]

Free One-Day Delivery

There’s absolutely no need to wait for things you love. Order today, get items tomorrow with Amazon’s free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase amount.

Free Delivery from Amazon US

Save on shipping when shopping eligible items in the Amazon US selection on Amazon.ae, with orders that include Dh100 or more.

Binge-worthy entertainment

Enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, where you can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV shows, in different languages, like Hindi or Arabic, along with Amazon Originals.

Exclusive discounts

Who doesn’t love a discount? Benefit from discounts that are exclusive to Prime members across a selection of products.

12-hour early access

Get 12-hour early access to specific deal events on Amazon.ae.

Game on

Prime members can claim new in-game content for Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, League of Legends, and more than 20 other popular PC, console, and mobile games, worth hundreds of dirhams in value through Prime Gaming.

Take advantage of all that Prime has to offer. Join Prime or try it out with a 30-day free trial.