These days, tech toys are so much more than just screens to stare at. Whether your toddler is just getting the hang of technology, or your pre-teen is looking to practice STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) basics, there are plenty of electronic toys out there that can double as both learning and play. We’ve narrowed down some great options that are safe and age-appropriate. Get these toys delivered to you with free one-day delivery through Amazon Prime .

1. LeapFrog 2-in-1 LeapTop Touch, Pink

This two-in-one laptop features a screen that flips to convert from keyboard to tablet mode. With five learning modes, the LeapTop gives your child the ability to interact with numbers, games, music, and messages. It’s a great way to get little ones to learn how to spell their name or identify numbers and letters.

Suitable for: Ages 2 and up

2. Tacto Coding by PlayShifu - Story-based Visual Coding

Designed and created by coder parents, Tacto Coding is an exciting, fun way for early learners to think in code, and use real figurines and hands-on play to turn a tablet into a coding adventure. This toy doesn’t just have direction-based coding, it incorporates fundamental concepts, like loops, sequencing, and branching, through engaging storytelling! There are three games with over 200 challenges that become increasingly difficult as you play, which means your child will be engaged for hours.

Suitable for: Ages 4 to 10

3. Nintendo Super Mario Walkie-Talkies

Give your children’s sense of adventure a boost with a pair of walkie-talkies. With fun images of popular characters Mario and Luigi, this set will keep your children entertained for hours as they strut around your backyard and report on their adventures with an “over” or a “roger that”! The walkie talkies have a transmission range of up to 120m outdoors.

Warranty: Two-year warranty offered by the manufacturer.

Suitable for: Ages 4 and up

4. Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch Dx2

Teach independence with the Vtech Kidizoom smartwatch that can set handy alarms and timers, and keep your child entertained with motion apps and games. Your child can complete activity challenges, move around to trigger sound effects, and play all sorts of mini logic puzzles. The watch has two cameras for videos, pictures and selfies, but don’t worry, safety isn’t a concern since it cannot connect to WiFi, and has no call or SMS functionality.

Suitable for: Ages 4 and up

5. Osmo - Genius Starter Kit

Geared towards creating a love of learning in children, the Osmo Genius Starter Kit is chock-full of games and puzzles. If your child already has an iPad, they can use it for game play, which includes arranging over 100 puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes, solving creative physics puzzles, learning to draw, and playing other games involving spelling, vocabulary, geography, and maths. Learning becomes a whole lot fun with Osmo.

Suitable for: Ages 6 and up

6. littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit

If your kid loves space and wants to be an astronaut, this is the best possible gift to get for him/her. Your child can build, customise and drive an app-controlled planetary space rover, and then transform it with customised capabilities! There are hours of in-app play and activities, and over 30 Nasa-inspired astronaut training and interplanetary missions. The toy is full of STEM concepts and space exploration.

Suitable for: Ages 8 and up

7. Man Nuo STEM Toys Solar Robot Kit

Challenge your child’s creative thinking with this robot science kit that includes about 190 parts and the capacity to create 12 different kinds of robots. Toys like these help children develop manual dexterity and problem solving skills, and improve their logical thinking and self-confidence. It’s also a great toy that parents and siblings can interact with together. Don’t worry, there are step-by-step instructions included!

Suitable for: Ages 10 to 12