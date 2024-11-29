Oh, what a feeling | When we’re dancing on the ceiling, sang Lionel Richie. Dancing atop a moving train wouldn’t have the same feeling, at least for the viewers. That’s what a Bangladeshi woman did, and she would have felt great, but it was downright dangerous.

The video of the woman’s train dance has gone viral on social media, racking up 20 million views on Instagram alone. In the clip, posted by The Meme Party on Instagram and by Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, on X, the woman runs on the roof of a moving train at a railway station before nonchalantly jumping to the next carriage. Soon, she breaks into a series of quirky dance moves to entertain the amused crowd.

The woman wasn’t aping Jake’s moves in the video game Subway Surfers. She was merely enjoying herself, and her attention-seeking stunt didn’t go down well with the viewers. Social media users drew comparisons with the popular mobile game Subway Surfers, where Jake runs along the subway tracks to escape a grumpy inspector and his dog, collecting coins and power-ups while avoiding obstacles such as trains.

The date and place of the stunt were not known. Some applauded the woman’s dance as entertainment, while others slammed the recklessness of such actions, sparking a heated online debate about the risks involved in such stunts.

One social media user said, “Guess she’s taking Subway Surfers a bit too literally!” Another wrote, “That’s some next-level gaming right there, but I wouldn’t want to try it myself.” A third commented, “This is epic! Subway Surfers just got a whole lot more interesting.”