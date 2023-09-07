At any given time, a student's smartphone is set ablaze with several running apps. They jump from an EPUB file of a reference book, to Instagram Reels before class, to shooting last-minute emails to professors.

For sure, most phones today can handle the heat, but are they durable in terms of battery life, chassis and security? We take you through some considerations below, along with expert-recommended models.

"Most students in the UAE are able to obtain the newest phones, but they should ultimately focus on what can carry them through their university life," said Moazzam Saif, a Dubai-based tech blogger of 15 years and a former IT manager.

What makes a phone durable?

A reliable smartphone fuels hours of browsing, survives drops and charges quickly. However, this doesn't mean the student has to sacrifice amenities that are important to them - mobile cameras being a case in point.

Said said: "If you're looking for anything other than top-tier phones, you need to look into reliability. Longer battery life, so that they can avoid the hassle of a power bank; decent back and selfie cameras for taking pictures of notes on the whiteboard and posting social media content; and a good performance-to-price ratio - these things make a durable device."

Pay close attention to the storage you're getting. The latest smartphones boast incredible speeds thanks to high RAM numbers (8GB and up), and usually, they're paired with low phone storage that's insufficient for the many apps, photos and videos you'll need on hand.

Then, carefully survey the physical body. "Avoid plastic chassis in phones, which breaks easily and doesn't feel good in the hands. Look for tougher materials, like Corning Gorilla Glass in the front and back," added Saif.

Android vs. iOS: Which operating software is better for students?

It'd be worthwhile to look up durability tests for the model you're eyeing, advises Saif. Image Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

Apple's iPhone offers a clear, straightforward range to choose from, unlike Android phones, which bring multiple models and manufacturers to the table. Each OS (operating system) has its own set of pros and cons, says Saif.

"What the iPhone lacks in hardware, it makes up for in optimisation and software. The iOS is a closed-source platform, meaning everything has to go through Apple, so they're able to optimise their phones to a great extent," he said. We see this in the sharper upload quality on social media apps, for instance.

Students who've decided to opt for the iPhone will miss the super-fast charging speeds and open app library in Android models. It's why our tech expert picks Android for the university student.

He explained: "You get the freedom to do different things in Android, given the level of customisability and openness. Students will find the vast Play Store library useful for getting an app for almost anything, even AI-related (artificial intelligence) content. Android phones also have a longer battery life than iPhones, and it integrates better with Microsoft Windows, which most colleges use."

Still, we've featured the best iPhone model worth your money in our list, especially if you want to enjoy excellent camera sensors. Browse phones from both operating systems that are cost-effective and suitable for college students. As for younger, school-going kids, here's a curated list of the safest phones.

1. Best Overall: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Pros

Great mid-range phone with quality specs

5G cellular support, thanks to Snapdragon chip

Up to 16GB RAM (when expanded)

Charges for the day in just 30 minutes

108MP main camera

Cons

Plastic back cover, but this makes it lightweight

Saif has put OnePlus phones to the test for the past five years, crowning them as some of the most reliable mobiles out there, with a lot of mid-range models for students. Marrying performance and affordability is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Our expert's pick resembles an iPhone, has frequent security patches, comes with up to 8GB of expandable RAM and charges faster than most, with a 67-watt charger, in just 30 minutes. It lasts you all day, even powering nearly nine hours of gaming in PUBG Mobile. Let's talk camera - a 108MP main sensor shoots in clear detail and colour, even carrying electronic image stabilisation and dual view video. Students need a display that can keep up with their speedy taps, and the Nord CE 3 Lite's 120Hz adaptive refresh rate offers just that. Although the phone's built-in storage peaks at 256GB, you can always slip in a 1TB microSD card to make more room. Our only qualm is the plastic rear cover, which contrasts with the Corning Gorilla Glass in the front.

2. Best for iPhone Fans: Apple iPhone 14

Pros

Aluminium build with ceramic shield and glass casing

Runs on the A15 Bionic chip

Great camera quality

Super Retina XDR display

Water-resistant rating of IP68

Cons

Slow charging speeds

Expensive

While the latest iPhone instalment is pricier than most, don't shy away from older models, advises Saif. "Students could get an iPhone 11 or 12, and it'll still deliver well on their needs, but just note that the battery is small," he explained. If you're looking to upgrade your current Apple phone, then the iPhone 14 is affordable in lower storage options. This can be quickly remedied with an iCloud subscription, however. Its tough ceramic shield and aluminium design, water resistance and 12MP pro-level camera are enough to seal the deal for students who are used to an iOS ecosystem. You're getting a battery life of 20 hours in video playback, too, but note that a fast-charging adapter will only refuel up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Saif adds that iOS also has its own set of intuitive note-editing and note-keeping apps for the student. Check out more expert-picked iPhones here.

3. Best for Productivity: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Pros

S Pen takes note-taking to the next level

12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Ease of wireless file transfers with Windows PC

Water-resistant and tough front to back casing

Great camera system

Cons

Not the latest model

Battery heats up, per reviews

If you're the type to clear most of your productivity tasks on the phone, then consider the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra series, says Saif. Whether the handset in question is the S21 model or the latest S23 Ultra, the built-in S Pen is your hero - it's an excellent tool for highlighting and organising your notes on the bright 6.8-inch screen. The choice of model depends on what the student can afford in this range - the S22 Ultra is currently available at a budget-friendly price point, sharing specs with its successor. We love the polished Armor Aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ casing, as well as the water-resistant ratings of IP68. There are four rear cameras peaking at 108MP and a 40MP selfie camera, all of which perform superbly at nighttime. If you need to access a file on the phone as you work on your Windows PC, use the 'Link to Windows' app and drag what's needed, wirelessly. Reviewers do caution users about the battery life, and notice some heating.

4. Best Value: OPPO Find X5 Lite

Pros

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus casing

Snapdragon 888 chipset

AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate

Cameras developed in collaboration with Hasselblad

Super-fast charging with 80W charger

Cons

Only splash resistant

Battery capacity is just shy of 5,000mAh

Like our best overall, another value buy comes from OnePlus' parent company Oppo, a manufacturer Saif vouches for. Known for its extremely durable, mid-range phones, Oppo offers the Find X5 for those looking into chic Android models. It's fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, carries an AMOLED 120Hz display, and houses the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The 50MP camera system is co-developed with the iconic Swedish maker of cameras, Hasselblad, meaning you get to shoot in the legendary XPan format and enjoy Hasselblad's natural colours. Its 4,800 mAh battery is admittedly smaller than typical smartphone packs, but the 80W charger refuels it in just 34 minutes! Reviews say the phone fits in the hand comfortably and that the screen is satisfyingly responsive. Many praise the camera quality, comparing it to that of the Google Pixel smartphone.

5. Best for Android Fans: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Pros

Gorilla Glass Victus and aluminium casing

Pure Android experience

24-hour battery

Excellent camera

Water- and dust-resistant rating of IP68

Cons

Protruding pro camera lens at the back might be uncomfortable to hold

Revel in Google Pixel's pure, user-friendly Android experience. But that's not the only reason it's made it to our list - the custom-made Google Tensor processor makes sure all your personal info is secure. It even promises a battery life of 24 hours, reaching half full in 30 minutes on charge. There's no denying that the Pixel camera sensors have been industry favourites for a while, given their ability to capture life-like colours and skin tones. This model comes with a 4x optical zoom on the telephoto lens. Plus, all your reliable Google apps work better than ever here, from Google Search to Google Maps. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixel 6 series is far more durable with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus in the front and back, framed by aluminium. So, pocket the phone along with your keys and loose change, without a worry.

