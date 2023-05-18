Apple fans may not look into any further upgrades, since the all-new iPhone 15 is likely to drop in September 2023. But, we can expect the upcoming range to go on sale for a premium price. So, if you're not ready to drop thousands of Dirhams on the new phone, plenty of existing iPhone models offer top-of-the-line specs and hardware.

Most people are in the market for an iPhone for two reasons: the camera quality and the software's seamless optimisation with social media. Beyond the obvious, Sumesh AK, a technician for iPhone at mobile phone repair store IFixing in Dubai, pins its popularity down to Apple's mobile operating system, iOS. The current version, iOS 16, saw its release with the iPhone 14 models last year.

"While Android smartphones today have similar hardware to iPhone, our customers say that iOS is far more stable and secure. They experience fewer pop-up ads because Apple is strict with its quality control. You also get up to five years of software updates, starting from the launch date," said AK.

Our expert picks the iPhone 14 Pro as the best model you can buy, taking into account the 6.1-inch display for a comfortable grip. "Considering the technical specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro series wins. However, users mostly complain about the size of the Max (6.7 inches), saying that it's too big to handle," he explained.

Apple's loyal customer base returns time and time again for its iron-clad security updates. Image Credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Bednarek

If you're frustrated about running out of charge often, the Pro and Pro Max series also offer a larger battery capacity. To prolong the battery life of your iPhone, AK advises against overcharging and letting your handset overheat.

"A battery's health can last anywhere from 500 to 700 cycles, where one cycle is a full 100 per cent charge, after which the capacity will decline. Leaving too many apps running in the background and hot weather can overheat the phone and speed up this decline," said AK.

IFixing receives the majority of its repair requests from iPhone X and XS users. These phones feature curved edges, making them more prone to screen damage. And, according to AK, the iPhone X motherboard is layered in such a way that a fall can break the internals, affecting the Face ID sensor. Apple has discontinued the sale of both, along with the affordable XR model, so do think of the possible service costs before purchasing from third-party resellers.

Without further ado, find below the best iPhones you can shop for on Amazon and have them delivered to you today via Prime.

1. Best Overall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Pros

Good battery life – 23 hours of video playback

Dynamic Island

Memory options of up to 1TB

Improved 48MP camera sensor with telephoto lens

4K Dolby Vision recording

Cons

Minimal design changes, compared to iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro brings all the perks of the latest flagship model but with a form factor that's actually pocketable. Between this version and the 14 Pro Max, there's little to miss. The latter's bigger body houses a larger battery, otherwise, they share the 48MP pro camera system, A16 Bionic chip, the unique Dynamic Island, crash detection sensors and more. Shoot 4K videos complete with Dolby Vision HDR, and then edit your footage for up to 23 hours, thanks to the long battery life. The new Dynamic Island is going to be very helpful in keeping track of your background apps - for instance, when you answer a call on the road, the Island takes over Maps to show you which turn to take next. This feature is integrated with different apps across iOS. Buyers who come from Android handsets are floored by the cinematic mode and how the phone shoots movie-like clips.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh349.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

2. Best Powerful Small Phone: Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Pros

Apple's latest Mini phone to date

Powerful on A15 Bionic chip

Lightweight and compact with 5.4-inch display

4K video filming

Cons

Low stock means limited storage and colour options

Our expert calls the iPhone 13 Mini a rare find in the market, because stocks are usually low. Considering how most colours and storage sizes are out of stock on Amazon, this is your chance to snap up the mini model in blue. It's still Apple's latest version of the 5.4-inch display, which is missing from the 14 series. "There are no major hardware issues with this phone, and there doesn't seem to be any common complaint. People who prefer small phones will like it," said AK. The Mini only weighs 140 grams despite the aluminium build. You're still getting a Super Retina XDR OLED (organic light emitting diode) display and a 12MP dual-camera system that operates on the A15 Bionic chip. The battery life is marked at about 13 hours of online video playback. And, don't worry, the iPhone 13 Mini comes with iOS 16 support.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh207.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

3. Best Value for Big Screen: Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Pros

Large 6.7-inch OLED display

A15 Bionic chip

26 hours of video playback

Action mode in 60fps (frames per second)

Cons

12MP main sensor compared to iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP

Only 60Hz refresh rate, at this price

If you like big screens but don't want to shell out Dh5,000 and up for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, pick up the 14 Plus model. This 6.7-inch phone is probably your best bet at securing a current model at an affordable rate. Instead of the A16 Bionic chip, you'll have to make do with its predecessor, though this isn't a con in our books - the iPhone 14 Plus' battery life is longer than the Pro. Shoot in incredible detail on the 12MP dual cameras with autofocus on the front camera. Exclusive to all iPhone 14 series, the action mode converts any shaky 2K footage into a social media-ready smooth clip. With 4.7 out of 5-star ratings, several reviewers point out the phone's value for money. You also get to pick from a wider range of colours, including red, purple and starlight. Some wish the refresh rate was higher than 60Hz.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh264.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh332, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh199, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh424.

4. Best Budget: Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Pros

Latest budget-friendly model

Runs on A15 Bionic chip, which offers 5G support and iOS 16

Minimalist rear camera system

Shoots 4K in 60fps

Home button for Touch ID

Cons

No Face ID support

An iPhone on a budget, the 2022 release of iPhone SE ranked as our safest pick for children. AK describes it as identical to the excellent iPhone 8, which he recalls as having little to no repair complaints. "Except, the iPhone SE has upgraded tech," said AK, referring to the A15 Bionic chip and 5G support. Its screen is even smaller than the iPhone 13 Mini, measuring 4.7 inches, but it misses the deep contrasts of an OLED display. The single 12MP rear camera is well capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, while the front camera maxes at a humble 7MP. It's so reminiscent of older models that the iPhone SE still carries the familiar home button for Touch ID, instead of facial recognition in the flagship releases. Our pick has 128GB storage capacity, although budget-conscious buyers can opt for the 64GB base storage, to score an even lower price tag. Reviewers shop for this affordable smartphone to gift their senior parents and kids, noting that they don't particularly feel like they're missing out. Plus, since it's the latest generation, the phone is future-proof with the iOS 16.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh158.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

5. Best Battery Life: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Pros

Excellent battery life – 29 hours of video playback

Storage options of up to 1TB

Improved 48MP camera sensor

120Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island

Cons

Can be bulky to carry

Say you're looking for the best battery life, if size, weight and price are marginal to you. There's no doubt, then, that the iPhone 14 Pro Max excels in performance. From a 120Hz refresh rate on a larger screen to 29 hours of video playback, this smartphone is ideal for content creators who need a mini computer in their pocket at all times. Stay informed with the Dynamic Island, shoot on the 48MP main sensor and store as many outtakes as you want, since the 14 Pro Max comes with storage capacity up to 1TB. While you could go for a Pro Max in the older generations, know that there will be a significant difference in the camera quality. The 14 Pro series camera is the first to feature 48 megapixels, vastly improving low-light photography. Moreover, Apple has officially discontinued its previous Pro models.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh504.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh369, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh787.