Cinephiles may need the best video quality, and would be best served by organic LED (OLED) televisions or high-performance LCD televisions. Serious gamers may require a good array of ports, and a dedicated Game Mode that offers custom settings and lower latency.

But if your primary criterion is value for money, you’ll be able to find excellent 4K televisions on Amazon, priced below Dh1,200. We scoured the website for TVs that are well within your budget, but still offer advanced specs, such as local dimming and contemporary gaming features. Some of our picks even offer high dynamic range (HDR) formats, such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. They are all backed by hundreds of user reviews and high ratings.

Pick out your favourite budget 4K TV from our curated list below, with Prime membership, and have it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Samsung CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K TV

Pros

Minimalistic design

Great contrast and colours

Good low-resolution upscaling

Wide viewing angles

Cons

Limited gaming support

An all-rounder that’s ideal for binge-watching your favourite shows, Samsung’s CU7000 has a three-side bezel-free design that offers wide viewing angles, and a sleek, minimalistic aesthetic. It uses its Crystal Processor 4K to upscale low-resolution content and bring it up to par, while its PurColor technology enables the TV to express a huge range of colours for a vibrant, immersive viewing experience. HDR increases light levels so the screen is bright, and clear enough to reveal even the smallest visual details. Reviewers say the Smart Hub, powered by Tizen, optimises content curation, so they spend less time searching for apps, shows or games. You can also use the TV’s SmartThings feature to monitor and control your smart home devices, like the thermostat and lights. Overall, it’s an excellent budget television, but it’s at its best when used for streaming. For gaming, however, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Althought the TV has a Game Mode, it doesn’t support any advanced gaming features, like variable refresh rates. It’s also limited to HDMI 2.0 bandwidth.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh95.33 for 12 months with select banks. You can add a wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

2. Best Value: Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Excellent picture quality

Good reflection handling

Dolby Vision

Game Plus Mode

Cons

Sound is mediocre

The 2023 model of the Hisense 58A61K offers fantastic features, at a great price. Backed by Direct Full Array – a display technology that precisely controls lighting across every part of the image – the 58-inch TV produces crisp details, vivid colours and deep blacks. Its pixel tuning approach uses micro dimming, noise reduction and other technologies to optimise videos, frame by frame, for the best possible brightness, sharpness and overall picture quality. The TV supports Dolby Vision, and also has a Share-to-TV function that lets you share content from your other devices directly to the screen. Reviewers say the VIDAA Smart TV interface is easy to use, giving them access to all their favourite streaming platforms and apps. Gamers will also appreciate the included Game Mode Plus, which optimises content via features like variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, to provide the best gaming experience. The only downside seems to be audio – reviewers say the sound, even at high volumes, seems washed out, so it may be best to add a soundbar.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh86.58 for 12 months with select banks. You can add a wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

3. Best for AI: LG UP7550 4K TV

Pros

Wide viewing angle

AI-powered features

Great 4K image quality

Nine picture modes to choose from

Cons

Limited connectivity options

If you think you won’t be able to buy a television with all the bells and whistles, at this price point, think again. LG’s UP7550 TV uses a Quad Core Processor 4K and HDR10 to remove video noise, and create bright, compelling imagery with vibrant colours and contrasts. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology plays a big role in this TV – its a5 AI Processor has the ability to upscale low-resolution images and bring them as close to 4K quality as possible. It also uses AI to improve sound, and create a more immersive, cinema-like experience. The light sensor in this TV intelligently assesses surrounding ambient light, and the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. Moreover, smart dimming control and a pixel compensation algorithm improve contrast for better dark images. If you’d like to take control of this TV’s smart features, its ThinQ AI lets you do so; you can control the device with your voice, and choose from nine picture modes to improve display quality, from Eco and Cinema to Sports and Game modes. Reviewers’ only qualm is that the television has limited connectivity options – just Bluetooth and an HDMI port.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh88.88 for 12 months with select banks. You can add a wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

4. Best Frameless: TCL 4K S5400A Frameless Smart TV

Pros

Sleek, frameless design

Multi-viewing modes

HDR10 support

Dolby Audio

Cons

No Dolby Vision

Fragile body

Although it measures 43 inches, TCL’s S5400A smart TV looks far bigger, thanks to its bezel-free, frameless design. With a wider viewing experience, and crisp HDR10 picture detailing, the TV is especially well-suited to sports fans and gamers. There are various ways to connect to the device – Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, HDMI and Wi-Fi, to name a few. You can also use voice commands via Google Assistant to find your favourite movies, play music or check the latest weather or football score. Multi-viewing modes – Game and Sports Mode – optimise content so that you get the best possible image quality. Built-in Dolby Audio brings loud, impactful sound to the entire viewing experience. Overall, it’s an excellent television under Dh1,000. But do note that even though it supports HDR10, it does not feature Dolby Vision. Some reviewers also say the design of the TV makes it more fragile, so be extra-careful with the device if you have children or pets.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh67.50 for 12 months with select banks. You can add a wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Budget: Hisense A6GTUK 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Impressive brightness

User-friendly interface

Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio support

Good Game Mode features

Cons

Some colour banding

Hisense’s 4K UHD smart TV has a few secrets up its sleeve, which is pleasantly surprising when you consider its affordable price. For one, it supports 120Hz frame rates (although only at 1080p resolutions), variable refresh rates, and auto low latency mode – features that gamers will appreciate. The television supports Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual X, allowing it to produce striking visuals with bright imagery and deep blacks. The device’s VIDAA smart system has clearly laid out menus and integrates well with the built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice recognition systems, according to reviewers. It even has built-in Dolby Atmos decoding, which boosts its sound system and enhances both your movie watching and gaming experiences. There’s a lot going for this budget TV. However, some reviewers caution watching out for some colour banding issues that occur in HDR imagery.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh65.75 for 12 months with select banks. You can add a wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh121.