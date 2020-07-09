Before a new licensed shot even hits your arm, a lot of things need to happen

DUBAI: Let’s say "Vaccine A" has been found safe and effective against COVID-19. And, after extensive human trials, it’s been approved today. Do we all get it tomorrow?

The answer is most probably "No". Unless you're one of the vaccine trial volunteers, in which case, you've had it already.

But at least for now, with Vaccine A, let’s say the three stages of clinical tests are completed, and that’s awesome. Let's all be grateful to the numerous scientists and thousands of volunteers who took a huge risk with their lives, taking with an experimental, unproven shot.

Time to celebrate? Perhaps. But not too soon.

There’s a danger: A jab that works only marginally may get approval and then is over-promoted, discouraging dozens of vaccine developers from continuing their work.

Before a new approved COVID-19 vaccine even hits your arm, a lot of things need to happen. How a licensed shot will be produced, scaled up and distributed, will be next big hurdles.

Q: Faster journey for a new COVID-19 shot?

Yes. The world’s eyes are set on this one thing: a vaccine that is both effective and safe. Still, each candidate vaccine must through extensive tests. It’s an elaborate, methodical (and costly) process involving lab work, animal and human trials. This process typically lasts several years. Even then, there’s no guarantee it would work.

Now, this process is being shortened — from several years to possibly just months, due to the dire need for a COVID-19 shot around the world.

Q: What is the approval process?

If clinical trials are successful, the approval phase kicks in. It’s a stringent review process, involving a panel of experts who will check every part of the trial and the documentation.

The three-phase trials (on human volunteers) is actually part of a much bigger process, which involves six-phases.

In general, these are the steps in vaccine development:

(1) Exploratory stage

(2) Pre-clinical stage

(3) Clinical development (trials)

(4) Regulatory review and approval

(5) Manufacturing

(6) Quality control

How a vaccine is developed:

Q: Why is the review by independent experts important?

An independent review process is designed to allow both science and reason — balancing the benefits against the risks — to decide on the merrits of a vaccine candidate(s).

Q: Who conducts the review and evaluations of vaccines?

In the US FDA process, a 15-member panel called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) reviews and evaluates data.

The review focuses on the following: safety, effectiveness, and appropriate use of vaccines and related biological products intended for use in the prevention, treatment, or diagnosis of human diseases.

Q: Who are the committee members and what is their authority?

Committee members vote, including the chairperson.

Members and the chairperson are selected from among authorities knowledgeable in the fields of immunology, molecular biology, rDNA, virology; bacteriology, epidemiology or biostatistics, vaccine policy, vaccine safety science, federal immunization activities, vaccine development including translational and clinical evaluation programs, allergy, preventive medicine, infectious diseases, pediatrics, microbiology, and biochemistry.

Q: Which agency is responsible for regulating vaccines?

In the US, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), under the FDA, is responsible for regulating vaccines in the US. CBER is one of six main centers under the FDA, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

CBER is responsible for assuring the safety, purity, potency, and effectiveness of biologics and related products (such as vaccines, live biotherapeutics (probiotics), blood products, and cell, tissue, and gene therapies).

Most countries have their own vaccine regulations, generally based based on WHO guidelines.

Q: What is the vaccine license application process?

The sponsor of a new vaccine product follows an approval process, which typically includes the following:

A) An Investigational New Drug application

B) Pre-licensure vaccine clinical trials

C) A Biologics License Application (BLA)

D) Inspection of the manufacturing facility

E) Presentation of findings to FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory CommitteeExternal (VRBPAC)

Q: How do we ensure no shortcuts done in vaccine production that would jeopardise public health?

Monitoring of the vaccine and of production activities remains as long as the manufacturer holds a license for the vaccine product. This includes periodic facility inspections.

Regulators can require a manufacturer submit the results of their own tests for potency, safety, and purity for each vaccine lot. In the US, FDA may also require each manufacturer submit samples of each vaccine lot for testing.

Q: What is the manufacturing, inspection process?

Once a Biologics License Application (BLA) is approved, the manufacturing facility also undergoes a pre-approval inspection during which production of the vaccine as it is in progress is examined in detail.

Following FDA's review of a license application for a new indication, the sponsor and the FDA may present their findings to FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC).

This non-FDA expert committee (scientists, physicians, biostatisticians, and a consumer representative) provides advice to the agency regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for the proposed indication.

Q: What about labelling?

Adequate product labeling is a must. This will allow health care providers to understand the vaccine's proper use, including its potential benefits and risks. The labels must also communicate with patients and parents, and to safely deliver the vaccine to the public. The product labeling must also undergo a "usability" test.

On May 26, 2020, US-based biotechnology company Novavax said they have started enrolling participants in Australia for a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Preliminary results from the Phase 1 portion of the trial are expected this month (July 2020).

Q: After production, do vaccines undergo checks?

Absolutely. Checks on the production process of vaccines post-approval will continue to be done. The FDA will oversee the manufacturing processes after approval, to ensure continuing safety.

After licensure, monitoring of the product and of production activities, including periodic facility inspections, continues.

However, if the sponsor describes an alternative procedure which provides continued assurance of safety, purity and potency, CBER may determine that routine submission of lot release protocols (showing results of applicable tests) and samples is not necessary.

Q: Is approval a guarantee the vaccine would work as intended, without adverse side effects?

No. Until a vaccine is given to the general population, all potential adverse events cannot be anticipated.

Therefore, many vaccines undergo Phase IV studies.

These are formal, on-going studies on a vaccine after it is approved, licensed and released to the market.

To report adverse side effects, the FDA has introduced the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to identify problems after marketing and public use begins.

Q: A vaccine is approved today, will I get it tomorrow?