KNOW ABOUT COVID 19: The virus that causes COVID-19 has spread throughout the world. The disease has infected 11.8 million confirmed cases, with 544,000 deaths as of July 8, 2020, according to WHO data. COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild (or no symptoms) to severe illness. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
HOW COVID-19 SPREADS: COVID-19 is primarily spread from person to person, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Is spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).You can become infected by coming into close contact (about 6 feet or two arm lengths) with a person who has COVID-19. You can become infected from respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. I You may also be able to get it by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then by touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
PERSON-TO-PERSON SPREAD: It also spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
DROPLETS: These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). There is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19.
PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS: The best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact with others.
PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING: Whenv possible, buy groceries and medicine, go to the doctor, and complete banking activities online when possible. • f you must go in person, stay at least 6 feet away from others and disinfect items you must touch. • Get deliveries and takeout, and limit in-person contact as much as possible.
PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS FROM COVID-19: Wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth in public settings. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
ADULTS WITH PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS: Everyone is at risk of getting COVID-19. CDC experts say that Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from more severe COVID-19 illness.
WHEN AROUND OTHERS: You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
KNOW YOUR RISK FOR SEVERE ILLNESS: Everyone is at risk of getting COVID-19.
Children wearing protective face masks and shields attend preschool classes at St James' Church Kindergarten as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 2, 2020.
KNOW YOUR MEDICAL CONDITION: Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for moresevere illness. Jose Maria Leon, 77, wears a protective face shield as he stands on the balcony of his flat, next to a dressed mannequin and a sign that reads "I stay at home", during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 3.
MASK IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING: Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing. Do not use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.
