Cohl S posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules caused by the spread of COVID-19 and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, London.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Jon Guttridge posing for a photograph as he prepares for his first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Antony Greghukh posing for a photograph as he prepares for his first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Tanya Foxe posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Claire Neal posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Helen Abrams posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Daniel Cambridge posing for a photograph as he prepares for his first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Denis Wild posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Jordan Westfield posing for a photograph as he prepares for his first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS
Theo Adams posing for a photograph as he prepares for his first haircut (left) and after getting it done (right).
Image Credit: REUTERS