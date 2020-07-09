1 of 17
Medical workers treat a COVID-19 patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man who died from the coronavirus disease is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
A medical worker treats a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center
Image Credit: REUTERS
People wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
A woman has her nose swabbed as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the COVID-19 testing in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit
Image Credit: REUTERS
Healthcare workers test people for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site at United Memorial Medical Center
Image Credit: NYT
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus disease testing in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
A medical worker puts on protective equipment at the United Memorial Medical Center’s coronavirus disease intensive care unit
Image Credit: REUTERS
Medical workers look into a room of a patient who has died from the coronavirus disease at the United Memorial Medical Center
Image Credit: REUTERS
A healthcare worker places a stretcher inside of an ambulance at the emergency room entrance of Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas
Image Credit: REUTERS
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus disease in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change
Image Credit: REUTERS
Healthcare workers test people for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston
Image Credit: NYT
A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the COVID-19 testing in Houston
Image Credit: REUTERS
Medical workers treat a COVID-19 patient at the United Memorial Medical Center
Image Credit: REUTERS