Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s six-month grace period for a 50 per cent reduction on accumulated traffic fines will end on October 18, the Ministry of Interior has announced.

Implemented by the General Directorate of Traffic since April 18, the initiative was launched in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before April 18, 2024, allowing individuals to settle outstanding fines at a discounted rate.

Payments can be made as a lump sum or individually per violation through the SADAD payment system and the Efaa platform. The discount initiative is aimed at alleviating financial burdens for citizens, expatriates, visitors, and GCC nationals, while also encouraging compliance.

Article 75 of the Traffic Law will apply to violations recorded from April 18, offering a 25 per cent reduction for single infractions. However, those who fail to pay fines by the specified deadline face possible imprisonment.

The ministry has warned the public to avoid suspicious links, calls, and websites offering fine payment services. Only official channels are authorised for payment.