Dubai: If your traffic fine deadline is looming, but you are unable to pay the fine on time, did you know that you can request for an extension through the Absher platform.
There are certain conditions, though, that you are required to meet. Here are the details.
Conditions to apply for extension:
• The violation must have exceeded the objection period (30 days from the date of registering the violation).
• The payment extension must be requested within a maximum period of 15 days from the end of the objection period.
How to apply for the service
• Log on to your Absher account by visiting absher.sa. Absher is the electronic platform of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, and provides a centralised place where you can complete various government services online.
• Select ‘my services’.
• Select ‘traffic’ and then select ‘Extend traffic violations payment deadline’.
• Make sure you read the terms and conditions and then click on ‘extend a violation’.
• Select the violations eligible for extension.