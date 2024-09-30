Dubai: If your traffic fine deadline is looming, but you are unable to pay the fine on time, did you know that you can request for an extension through the Absher platform .

There are certain conditions, though, that you are required to meet. Here are the details.

Conditions to apply for extension:

• The violation must have exceeded the objection period (30 days from the date of registering the violation).

• The payment extension must be requested within a maximum period of 15 days from the end of the objection period.

How to apply for the service

• Log on to your Absher account by visiting absher.sa. Absher is the electronic platform of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, and provides a centralised place where you can complete various government services online.

• Select ‘my services’.

• Select ‘traffic’ and then select ‘Extend traffic violations payment deadline’.

• Make sure you read the terms and conditions and then click on ‘extend a violation’.