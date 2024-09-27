If you have just moved to Saudi Arabia and are looking to complete some of the most basic tasks as a new resident, here are three apps that can help you get started:

1. Absher

Developed and operated by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, this app is the easiest way to access most used Saudi government services. From visa applications and extensions to disputing traffic violations or getting a police clearance certificate, the app gives you access to over 300 electronic services.

The app is available on Apple, Android, and Huawei app stores.

2. Nusuk

If you are planning to go for Umrah, having the Nusuk app on your phone is essential because you will be required to book a date and time for your Umrah, as well as a slot for the Al Rawda Al Sharifa in the Prophet’s [PBUH] mosque. For a detailed guide on how to register on the app, click here.

The app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei users.

3. Nafath

The Nafath app allows you to securely log in to online government platforms, by providing a unified identity and verifying log in requests made from your account.

The app uses facial recognition technology to verify user identity and allows a single log in option to all the services that you need to access.

To create an account, you would need your Iqama or Resident ID number and your Absher password.

You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number, after which you will be asked to set a PIN for the app.

The app will then allow you to create your account by using the facial recognition feature, which will scan your face using the front-facing camera on your phone.

Once the verification is complete, your account will be created.

Once your account is created, you can use it to access government services, as well as banking services in the country.

The app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei users.