Cairo: Saudi traffic authorities have warned motorists against hampering the mission of emergency service vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines by pursuing them on the kingdom’s roads.

The act is considered a traffic offence punishable by fines ranging from SR500 to SR900, the Saudi General Directorate of Traffic has said.

The directorate said that pursuing emergency vehicles while on duty is an “unrefined behaviour” and urged drivers of other cars to give them priority for using the road to help save lives.

The warning comes amid strenuous efforts in the kingdom to deter road offenders and curb traffic mishaps.

Citing a 2023 World Health Organisation report, Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al Jalajel said in May that fatalities from traffic accidents in the kingdom had decreased by 50% while resulting injuries fell by 35%.

Saudi authorities recently toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.

Fines ranging from SR100 to SR150 are imposed on motorists, who fail to give priority to pedestrians using their designated crossings.

Authorities have also warned that using a cellphone at the wheel is an offence punishable by a fine of up to SR900, while driving a vehicle with an unclear or damaged number plate is a traffic infringement punishable by fines of SR1,000 to 2,000.

Car stunts are illegal in Saudi Arabia where the risky practice is punishable for the first-time offender by impounding the vehicle for 15 days and a fine of SR20,000.