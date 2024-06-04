Cairo: A medical team at a hospital in Jeddah saved the lives of two Asian pilgrims who suffered heart attacks upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, according to a healthcare facility statement.

The two pilgrims, an Indian man in his 40s and an Indonesian woman in her 50s, experienced severe chest pain upon arriving at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

They were promptly transported to the cardiac unit at the King Abdullah Medical Centre, part of the Jeddah Second Health Cluster, for medical examinations.

The Indian pilgrim was diagnosed witOlawi, head of the medical team and cardiac catheter consultant. He underwent an urgent heart catheterization procedure. h an acute heart clot and decreased blood circulation, stated Dr. Chaza Al

The Indonesian woman was diagnosed with angina, caused by reduced blood flow to the heart, and elevated cardiac enzymes. She also underwent a catheterization procedure.

Both operations were successful, and the pilgrims are being kept under medical observation until their conditions stabilize, allowing their discharge to attend Hajj, expected to start on June 14 this year, depending on the sighting of the new moon.