Saudi Arabia has introduced tough new penalties for violations of its Railway Law, with fines soaring up to SR10 million.
The Committee for Reviewing Violations will assess penalties based on severity, with repeat offenders facing fines that could double to SR20 million.
* Parking vehicles or leaving animals on railway premises
* Crossing tracks outside designated areas
* Trespassing on railway property
* Obstructing railway operations
* Constructing unauthorized structures near tracks
* Interfering with train operations
* Damaging infrastructure or engaging in sabotage
* Failing to report accidents or security breaches
These regulations are designed to enhance public safety and ensure the smooth operation of Saudi Arabia’s rail network, reflecting the country’s commitment to modernising its transportation infrastructure with strict safety standards.