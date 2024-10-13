Cairo: Celebrated fashion designers and houses are set to participate in a major fashion event due to open later this week in Riyadh.

The second edition of the Riyadh Fashion Week, scheduled for October 17- 21, will feature shows by big-name designers such as Adnan Akbar, Dar Al Hanouf, and Tima Abed.

The event will be held in three main locations in the city, namely the Tuwaiq Palace, the Digital City, and Jax District, showcasing the latest trends in the fashion world including high-end fashion, evening wear, and street-style fashion, the Saudi Fashion Commission said.

The commission’s CEO Burak Cakmak said the Riyadh Fashion Week plays an essential role in consolidating the kingdom’s position as a hub for fashion and creativity, supporting local talents, encouraging new projects, and increasing domestic and international participation.

The Riyadh Fashion Week made its debut last year, generating big success. Launched by the Fashion Commission, the inaugural edition showcased a set of designs by famous Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, who staged his first show in his hometown.

Other designers included Adnan Akhbar, dubbed Saudi Arabia’s first designer and Saint Laurent of the Middle East.

The upcoming edition promises a set of diverse shows and will shed light on designs of 30 Saudi fashion houses.

Established in 2020, the Saudi Fashion Commission aims to develop the sector, driving its advancement and supporting practitioners in the field.

Training courses

The commission has since launched dozens of training courses, workshops and seminars to advance prospects of the industry.

In recent years, the fashion industry has flourished in the kingdom and Saudi designers have kept a high profile at world forums.

The value of the Saudi fashion market amounted to $30 billion last year and is projected to soar to $42 billion by the year 2028, the commission recently said in an annual report.

The Saudi fashion industry’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) has grown to 2.5% against 1.4% last year, according to the government agency.