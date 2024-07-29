Dubai: Saudi Arabia has set specific conditions for obtaining a permit to host a fashion show within the kingdom in line with its cultural norms and regulations.

The Fashion Commission mandates that apparel in these shows must respect public taste by not excessively exposing parts of the models’ bodies.

Additionally, the display of any garments featuring images, shapes, signs, or phrases that could be deemed offensive to public taste is strictly prohibited.

The rules are even more stringent for shows planned in the religiously significant cities of Mecca and Medina.

Organisers must secure approval from the holy city provinces to host events in these areas.

The guidelines also forbid any fashion pieces that carry religious, sectarian, political implications, or images of public figures.

Moreover, event organisers are required to establish a system for handling complaints and suggestions from attendees and must submit a detailed final report to the Fashion Commission.

This report should include attendance numbers, details about the participating artists, and a list of showcased works.