Cairo: As Saudis celebrate their country’s Founding Day anniversary, a recent fashion show provided a glimpse into women’s traditional costumes, marking the occasion with cultural flair.
A video circulating on TikTok showcases women individually showcasing fashion inspired by heritage costumes from Saudi Arabia’s southern and southern regions.
The vibrant display of colourful dresses, accompanied by local music, occurred on the eve of Founding Day and drew several women.
The Founding Day anniversary typically sees a celebration of cultural and folk festivities, spotlighting the kingdom’s rich heritage spanning three centuries.
Throughout the kingdom, roads and squares are adorned with the Saudi flag on the occasion, which this year carries the theme “Our Story.”
Among the festivities is “The Nights of Foundation,” a musical and poetic journey through Saudi history scheduled to take place at the Abu Bakr Salem Theatre in Riyadh’s Boulevard City.
Organiced by the Ministry of Culture, the event promises to immerse attendees in the kingdom’s historical narrative.
Since 2022, February 22 has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day and an official holiday by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud, aiming to forge a stronger connection between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has placed increasing emphasis on promoting national identity and local culture.