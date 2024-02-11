Dubai: Saudi Arabia has declared Thursday, February 22, as national holiday to celebrate the Foundation Day.
Trading and official work will resume on Sunday, February 25. This annual celebration, decreed by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, pays homage to the rich historical, civilisational and cultural heritage of the kingdom, dating back to its establishment in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud in Diriyah. The event symbolises the start of Saudi Arabia’s journey towards unification and prosperity.
The day is celebrated with a variety of events that showcase the kingdom’s culture, and history, including military parades, art exhibitions and community competitions.
Concerts and sporting events add to the atmosphere of joy and celebration.
Last year, public sector employees enjoyed a three-day break, while private sector companies had the option to grant one or two days off to mark the occasion.