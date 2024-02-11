Cairo: Registration for Muslims in Saudi Arabia who wish to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year was set to open on Sunday, February 11.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is prepared to launch the electronic track for registering domestic pilgrims, citizens, and expatriates for the upcoming Hajj.
Reports said that the ministry has finalized all registration-related procedures via its website and the Nusuk app to ensure swift and smooth registration for the would-be pilgrims. There will be four packages for domestic pilgrims to choose from this year, including a low-cost package, the fee for which has been reduced to SR3,145, according to the report.
Likewise, the transportation fee at the holy sites for the pilgrims uncovered by the Mashaer Train service has been cut to SR300 instead of SR400, it added. There was no immediate comment from the ministry.
Launched in 2010 to transport pilgrims, the Al Mashaer Train operates between nine stations located in the holy places of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. The shuttle train service links the Saudi sacred city of Mecca to other holy sites in the kingdom, with the final station near the Jamarat Bridge in Mina where pilgrims annually perform the symbolic rite of stoning the devil.
Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj, which is due in June, under a new strategy. Some 1.8 million pilgrims from around the world performed Hajj last year in and around Mecca, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia has already set rules for this year’s Hajj. Accordingly, no specific places will be allotted anymore for countries at the holy sites. Instead, places for different countries will be designated depending on the time of finalizing contracts.