Riyadh: Riyadh Season announced that it has welcomed 17 million visitors across all regions since its late October launch.
Packed with various entertainment options, games, shopping, festivals, and exhibitions, the event caters to all tastes. The theme for this year's event is 'Big Time", which has successfully hosted several events, including the recently concluded Riyadh Season Cup.
New and exciting events are also being held across several regions. Boulevard City offers international entertainment options, while Boulevard World features various international cultures. VIA Riyadh boasts cinemas, cafes, restaurants, and global brands. Each area appeals to visitors' diverse preferences with its unique entertainment character.
Launched in its fourth edition, the Riyadh Season has attracted visitors from all walks of life with its events covering various entertainment fields. Theaters and restaurants hosted several plays and artistic evenings during the event.