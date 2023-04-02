Cairo: Around 9.3 million worshippers have received services provided by Saudi authorities at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Makkah, in the first 10 days of the current Muslim month of Ramadan, a Saudi media report said.
Ramadan, which started on March 23, usually marks the peak season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque.
The numbers of Muslims, who have headed to pray and perform Umrah at the mosque since the onset of Ramadan until Saturday have reached 9.35 million, reported Saudi news portal Ajel.
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques have provided services to the worshippers at the Grand Mosque including packets of the holy Zamzam water, multilingual guidance, encircling the Holy Kaaba and distribution of tracking bracelets to children to protect them from getting lost amid the throngs.
Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced opening registration for Umrah in the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Muslims wishing to make the reservations can do this via the Nusuk app or Tawakalna Services, the ministry said.
The ministry had earlier said that only one Umrah is permitted during Ramadan to allow the largest possible numbers of Muslims to undertake the rites comfortably. Umrah usually surges during the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Overseas applicants for the Umrah permits in Ramadan must have valid visas at the time of registration.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a slew of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to undertake Umrah.
The facilities apply to Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, flock to Saudi Arabia annually to perform Umrah.