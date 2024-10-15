Dubai: The Kuwaiti Court of Cassation has sentenced a Saudi national to seven years in prison with labour for fraudulently claiming nationality and illegally obtaining financial benefits.

The court also imposed a fine of 800,000 dinars (Dh9.58 million) for obtaining substantial financial benefits under the guise of a Kuwaiti identity.

The defendant, who falsely claimed to be related to a Kuwaiti citizen, held a position as a corporal in the Ministry of Defence from 1993 to 2020. During this time, he unlawfully obtained 253,000 dinars in salary payments and an additional 16,000 dinars in bank loans.

The Court of First Instance had previously sentenced the defendant, along with the Kuwaiti citizen and the father involved in the forgery, to seven years in prison. While the defendant was present, his accomplices were sentenced in absentia.