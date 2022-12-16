Dubai: The Kuwaiti Criminal Court sentenced an Egyptian to life term in prison for killing his two Syrian colleagues in a Shawarma restaurant in Fintas, local media reported.
Case files said that the Egyptian admitted to the killing, claiming that the victims insulted and belittled him and that he did not plan to commit the crime.
According to Al Seyassah newspaper, the suspect told investigators that he had a heated argument with the victims regarding their work and then he lost control of himself in the midst of the verbal altercation such that he took a knife and stabbed his colleagues.
One of the victims died a few minutes after arriving at the hospital, while the other died after 18 hours in the intensive care unit (ICU).
According to latest official statistics, serious crimes dropped in Kuwait by 25 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared to the second quarter.
These crimes, classified as “worrying crimes” include premeditated murders, armed robberies, forced theft, impersonation of security personnel, house break-ins, and threats to use firearms.
The crimes dropped by 25 per cent in the past three months, a well-informed source said, according to Al Qabas, adding the decline reflects a stable security scene in Kuwait.
The source cited several factors behind the drop including large-scale security deployment, constant security campaigns, tightening the noose around drug dealers, busting large hauls of narcotics, a relentless crackdown on illegal migrants and fugitives as well as expansion of information technology use.