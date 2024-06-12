Dubai: Saudi Arabia has started enforcing a stringent ban on unauthorised vehicles entering the holy sites.
The ban will be in force until June 19, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The General Traffic Department under the Saudi Public Security has initiated this restriction to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during Hajj.
The department has outlined severe penalties for anyone caught transporting pilgrims without the requisite Hajj permit. Offenders face up to six months in prison and a fine of SR50,000. Additionally, vehicles used in such unauthorised transport will be confiscated by court order if found to be owned by the transporter or their accomplice.
For expatriates violating these regulations, the consequences include deportation following the completion of their sentence and payment of the fine, with a subsequent ban on re-entry into the Kingdom as stipulated by law.
The Traffic Department also announced that a SR10,000 fine will be imposed on anyone entering Mecca without a Hajj permit, encompassing areas within the city, the central Haram area, and the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, among others.
Committees at Mecca’s entry points are tasked with handling cases of illegal transportation of pilgrims, brought forward by field control authorities.
These committees will adjudicate the violations and mete out administrative decisions and penalties, which will be doubled for those providing unauthorised transport to multiple pilgrims.