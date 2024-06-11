Cairo: Some 251 large electric vehicles are set for operation during the current Islamic Hajj pilgrimage season in Saudi Arabia to help the elderly and physically challenged worshippers perform the ritual circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque.

The General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holiest Mosques said the round-the-clock service will also assist the pilgrims in easily performing the ritual S’ai between the hills of Safa and Marwa located in the eastern part of the Grand Mosque in the city of Mecca.

The state agency added that the service will be provided at designated sites next to elevators in the mosques and bridges in the vicinity.

SR100 is charged for the service of Tawaf (Kaaba encircling) and Sa’i while the cart service is offered for free to the physically challenged worshippers, the agency added.

The General Authority for the Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques has already put 10,000 manual carts for use at 20 sites spread across the sprawling mosque and its courtyards.

A related operational plan aims to serve 35,000 persons daily and reach the maximum operation rate at the distribution sites.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.