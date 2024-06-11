Cairo: High temperatures during this year’s Hajj season poses a major challenge to Muslims attending the obligatory Islamic duty, according to a Saudi health official.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al Abdulali said the summer heat constitutes a peril for the pilgrims whom he advised to follow health guidelines to keep hydrated.

Recommendations, issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health, include using the umbrellas to avoid direct exposure to the sun, drinking adequate amounts of water, and taking a break between rituals to limit exhaustion and heat stress.

“It is necessary that the pilgrims abide by these instructions to protect their safety and health while performing the Hajj rites,” Dr Al Abdulali added.

The Saudi National Centre for Meteorology has forecast hot to extremely hot weather during the current Hajj season with temperatures forecast at noon to range from 45 to 48 degrees Celsius in Mecca, Medina and other holy places. Chances for rainfall are slim in these places, according to the centre.

Saudi authorities have sought to reduce the impact of scorching heat by cooling roads, pedestrians’ walkways, and installing misting fans and umbrellas at the holy places.

The Hajj rites in and around Mecca this year start Friday, with the pilgrimage climax due the following day.

The next year’s Hajj season will be the last to take place in summer in several years.

More than 2 million Muslims from across the globe are expected to attend this year’s Hajj.