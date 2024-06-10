Dubai: A study from the Research and Innovation Center at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has demonstrated a significant decrease in sunstroke cases among Hajj pilgrims, attributed to Saudi Arabia’s effective preventive measures against the high temperatures prevalent during the pilgrimage season.

Despite a gradual increase in temperature in Mecca, which has risen by 0.4 degrees Celsius per decade, the occurrence of heat stroke has dropped by 74.6 per cent, and the death rate from such cases has decreased by 47.6 per cent.

The research, published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, examined the impact of Saudi Arabia’s strategies over the past 40 years to combat health risks during the Hajj, a period marked by intense heat.

The strategies include the installation of mist fans and water mist columns, distribution of water and umbrellas, and the provision of air-conditioned transportation, such as the Mashair Train, which was introduced in 2010.

Additional preventative measures highlighted in the study include increased educational efforts on heat-related illnesses for both pilgrims and healthcare providers, ensuring access to free healthcare services during Hajj, and improved monitoring and management of heat-related health cases according to guidelines developed by the Saudi Ministry of Health.