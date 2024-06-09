Dubai:The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the cancellation of Hajj permits for some domestic pilgrims due to their failure to meet health requirements, including receiving necessary vaccinations.

According to a statement on the ministry’s “X” platform account, 90 per cent of domestic pilgrims had adhered to health protocols by receiving vaccinations that help prevent infections common in crowded conditions.

However, a minority’s reluctance to get vaccinated has led to permit cancellations. The ministry urged the remaining pilgrims to promptly obtain the Neisseria meningitis vaccine to avoid similar consequences.

This step is part of a broader effort to ensure the health and safety of all attendees during Hajj. Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior reported the arrest of 21 individuals at the entrances to the Holy Capital for violating Hajj regulations.

The violations, occurring on July 6, 2024, involved 8 residents and 13 citizens who facilitated the transport of 61 unauthorized individuals. The General Directorate of Passports issued 21 administrative decisions against the violators, including 15-day imprisonment terms, fines up to 10,000 riyals, and deportation for expatriate violators after serving their sentences.