Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Al Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, said that this initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Al Sheikh emphasised that this humanitarian gesture from the Kingdom’s leadership, enabling the martyrs’ families and the injured from Gaza to perform Hajj, is an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts and its continuous support for the brothers in Palestine.

Moreover, the minister pointed out that since the issuance of the royal decree, the ministry has been preparing to receive the guests from the martyrs’ families and the injured in Palestine and has developed a plan for this purpose through several committees tasked with caring for them and enabling them to perform Hajj with ease and convenience.