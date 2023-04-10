Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced a four-day break for both private sector employees and non-profit organizations to mark Eid Al Fitr 2023.
The holiday will start on Thursday, April 20, after the workday ends. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan, which began on March 23.
In addition to the usual Friday-Saturday weekend, employees in the private and non-profit sectors will enjoy a long holiday before work resumes on Thursday, April 27.
Read more
- Eid Al Fitr 2023: Kuwait announces holidays for public sector
- Sheikh Mohammed orders early salary payment to UAE government staff
- Eid Al Fitr 2023 likely to start on April 21, moon-sighting committee to convene on April 20
- Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE residents opt for visa-free travel destinations ahead of long weekend, deals start at Dh3,000
- Eid Al Fitr 2023 dates: For Eid, UAE residents can expect a long weekend
Eid Al Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This festival marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a time of joy and celebration, where families and friends come together to enjoy the festivities.
Eid Al Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new moon. The festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion, and gratitude.
The preparations for Eid Al Fitr begin weeks before the festival. Muslims usually decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare traditional sweets to share with family and friends. The day begins with the special Eid prayer, which is performed in mosques or large open areas.