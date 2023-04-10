Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Cabinet announced on Monday that the Eid Al Fitr holiday at all ministries, and governmental bodies and institutions would start on April 21-25.
"Work will resume on April 26, while agencies with a special nature will determine their Eid holiday by the competent bodies to take into consideration the public interest, according to the Cabinet,” the Kuwait News Agency said in a tweet.
READ MORE
- Sheikh Mohammed orders early salary payment to UAE government staff
- Eid Al Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces holidays for private sector employees and non-profit sectors
- Eid Al Fitr 2023: 8 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents
- Eid Al Fitr 2023: Last minute holiday plans? Here are the top four visa-free travel options for UAE residents
4-day break for private sector employees in Saudi
For Eid Al Fitr, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced a four-day holiday for nonprofit organizations and employees of the private sector.
The Eid holidays will start on Thursday, April 20, after the workday ends. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan, which began on March 23.
In addition to the usual Friday-Saturday weekend, employees in the private and non-profit sectors will enjoy a long holiday before work resumes on Thursday, April 27.
Eid Al Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a time of joy and celebration, where families and friends come together to enjoy the festivities.
Eid Al Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new moon. The festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion, and gratitude.
The preparations for Eid Al Fitr begin weeks before the festival. Muslims usually decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare traditional sweets to share with family and friends. The day begins with the special Eid prayer, which is performed in mosques or large open areas.