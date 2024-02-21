Cairo: Kuwait has scrapped a decree suspending appointments, promotions and transfers at state institutions more than two months after it went into effect, according to an official.
“Decisions halting appointment, promotion, transfer, and secondment at all state bodies have been cancelled,” government spokesman Amer Al Ajami has said.
At a weekly meeting, the Kuwaiti government was notified of a decree issued by Emir Meshal Al Ahmad revoking the December 5 decree.
The new decree will take effect after its publication in Kuwait’s Official Gazette.
Accordingly, the Civil Service Commission, Kuwait’s state employment agency, has said a new batch of Kuwaitis registered for employment will be appointed for their jobs as of today (Wednesday).
In December, Kuwait announced temporarily halting appointments and promotions at all state agencies, saying the step aimed to serve public interests.
The country’s Official Gazette, Kuwait Today, carried a decree issued by the then Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad ordering a halt to decisions linked to appointments, promotions, transfers and secondments at all state institutions for three renewable months. The decree took an immediate effect.
The decree was based on the constitution, a 2021 royal decree tasking the crown prince with some constitutional duties of Kuwait’s Emir, and a 1979 law on civil service.
Meshal was named Kuwait’s Emir after the death of his predecessor Nawaf Al Ahmad, and took the constitutional oath on December 20.
The number of public sector workers in Kuwait are around 483,200 with foreigners accounting for around 23 per cent of the employees, the highest among the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to official figures.