Dubai: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah issued an Emiri decree on Thursday to dissolve the National Assembly, according to Kuwait's news agency KUNA.
The decree cited the parliament's breach of constitutional principles, particularly regarding the disrespect of esteemed positions and the deliberate use of disrespectful and offensive language by the parliament's members.
The parliament has been repeatedly dissolved after failing to move forward, with Kuwait's Constitutional Court in 2023 annulling a 2022 decree overturning another such annulment. The dissolved parliament was re-elected last year.