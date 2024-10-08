Dubai: Kuwait has deported some 130,000 expatriates over the past four years, according to Brigadier Jassim Al Misbah, Director of the Deportation Department.

The announcement follows a recent visit to the deportation centre in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh where Al Misbah ordered an immediate transfer of detainees to a newly refurbished facility.

The new building, which will accommodate up to 1,400 detainees, is part of a phased expansion aimed at improving conditions.

The first phase, designed for male detainees, is nearly complete, with 90 per cent of the facility now operational and capable of housing up to 1,000 individuals. The women’s section, currently unchanged, is slated for relocation within the next two months.

Al Misbah noted that deportees have access to landlines to contact their families, and international calls are facilitated when necessary. In addition, embassy representatives can meet detainees in designated offices to assist with consular matters.