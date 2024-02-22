Dubai: Kuwait on Thursday announced a three-month grace period from next month (March), for residents to have their biometric fingerprints done, state-run news agency Kuna reported.
The initiative is part of Kuwait’s efforts to modernise its security infrastructure by linking all transactions to the central biometric database system. Failure to register fingerprints within the specified timeframe will result in a halt to transactions for individuals who have not complied with the requirement, the Ministry of Interior said.
The implementation of a centralised biometric system marks a significant milestone in Kuwait’s efforts to enhance security and efficiency across various sectors.
Citizens and residents are encouraged to adhere to the stipulated registration timeline to avoid any disruptions to their transactions and facilitate the seamless transition to the new framework.
The ministry has extended its biometric fingerprinting services to Kuwaiti citizens, GCC citizens, and residents, at all of the country’s border crossings, including Kuwait International Airport and designated enrolment centres.
It has already established several enrolment centres equipped with biometric scanners at shopping malls and airports, facilitating the capture of fingerprints for citizens and residents.
The system applies to Kuwaiti and GCC citizens, as well as expatriate residents aged 18 and above.
Travellers are permitted to exit Kuwait without undergoing fingerprint registration, provided they complete the process upon their return to the country.
The ministry emphasized that the implementation of the central biometric database will enhance security measures nationwide and streamline access to specific public services through digital identity authentication.