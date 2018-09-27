Dubai: A worker was found dead in a puddle of water near a tower under construction in Dubai Investment area, a Dubai Police official said.

Lt Colonel Abdullah Ali Beshwa, director of the Land Rescue Department in Dubai police, said they were alerted about a worker who had drowned in the pond.

“We recovered his body and handed it over to the authority concerned to investigate the cause behind the death,” Lt Col Beshwa said.

Rescue teams of Dubai Police have recorded 12 accidents during the month of September, out of which one resulted in death while 15 others suffered different injuries.

Last week, rescue teams helped a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after an accident with two trucks on Dubai Ring road towards Sharjah. The driver and two passengers were treated on the site.

In another accident, two trucks collided at Jebel Ali area and a truck turned over to its side – the two drivers suffered minor injuries.

“Rescue teams used a crane to remove the truck from the road.”

Lt Col Beshwa said they rescued a man who was trapped inside a lift of a pedestrian bridge on Damascus road too.

Police also received an emergency call about a young girl whose hand got stuck in a flour mixer. “Rescue team reached her within four minutes of the call and rushed her to a hospital,” Lt Col Beshwa added.