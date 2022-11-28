Dubai: One of the major highlights of UAE National Day celebrations is the vibrant display of colours as fireworks light up the Dubai sky on December 2.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the UAE National Day celebrations in Dubai run from December 2 until December 11, providing 10 full days for residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities.
According to DFRE, residents and tourists can visit some of the city’s most iconic locations on December 2 to get the best views of the stunning fireworks shows and displays taking place across the city.
They can head over to Al Seef at 8pm to see the sky glistening in the UAE colours and sample some of the traditional offerings from the many market stalls and eateries.
The Pointe will host a stunning National Day fireworks and fountain show at 9pm also on December 2, with a whole host of activities taking place in the event plaza that are perfect for entertaining the children.
You can catch illuminating firework displays by The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm as well on National Day.
Or you can celebrate UAE National Day with Dubai Festival City Mall kicking off with a concert by A-lister artist Fayez Al Saeed starting at 8pm, along with a specially choreographed IMAGINE fireworks show at 9pm that will light up the sky in the colours of the UAE flag, before ending the night with a thrilling performance by DJ Bliss at 9.15pm.
Every year, UAE National Day is celebrated on December 2 to mark the official formation of the nation and the start of the federal unification of The Emirates in 1971.