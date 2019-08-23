Heavy rain in Dubai's Al Aweer and moderate rain in Sharjah's Khorfakkan: weather bureau

Dust storm over Satwa and Jumeirah Image Credit: Yoon Hee Choi/ Gulf News Reader

It is raining in many areas of the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is raining heavily in Dubai's Al Aweer, while moderate rain is reported in Khorfakkan in Sharjah.

Earlier report

Dubai: If you’re heading outdoors this weekend then weather might be favourable for outdoor activities, as cloud cover will increase over some parts of the UAE today.

The daily weather forecast predicts the formation of convective clouds by afternoon. These clouds can be associated with rainfall towards Fujairah and can move internally by afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, this week it rained in parts of Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE residents can be prepared for rainy weather and take an umbrella if they are heading outside.

Additionally, strong winds will blow at a speed of 20 to 30km/h. These winds can carry dust with them which can hamper visibility so be cautious, especially if you’re driving.

Temperatures will be in the early 40s across the emirates, ranging from 40°C to 45°C.

Humidity levels will be between 70 to 85 per cent across the emirates.